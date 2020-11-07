Queen wears face mask in public for first time to attend poignant ceremony

The Queen has worn a face mask in public for the first time as she made a poignant pilgrimage to the grave of the Unknown Warrior to mark the centenary of his burial.

The head of state followed Government regulations and adopted the covering when she visited the place of worship for a brief ceremony – her first public engagement in London since March.

A royal aide described the service as “deeply personal” for the monarch, who was married at the Abbey in November 1947, and in tribute to the symbolic serviceman she left flowers, based on her wedding bouquet, at his final resting place.

The Dean of Westminster Dr David Hoyle (right) reads a prayer after the flowers are placed on the tomb

Members of the royal family from the Prince of Wales to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have appeared at official events wearing face coverings for the past few months, and the Queen has now followed suit.

Details about the black mask, which was edged with white, have not been released by Buckingham Palace but it is thought the covering was made by Angela Kelly, the Queen’s personal adviser and curator, who designs many of her outfits.

After the service on Wednesday, Dr David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, said: “It was wonderful to see Her Majesty in such good spirits and good health.

“We talked about the centenary and the life of the Abbey. This is the place where she was married and she’s conscious of those associations.

“This is a moment where the Abbey does its job as the national place of worship. The story of the unknown warrior touches us all. It’s very hard for all churches to shut their doors, it goes against everything we are ordained to do, which is to gather people together.

The Queen examines the flowers before they are laid on her behalf

“Like so many communities, we’re divided and that’s difficult. It is very special for Her Majesty to do this, given the current restrictions. I know, because people tell me, that these moments when Her Majesty is in the Abbey gives us a sense of renewed purpose and encouragement. It makes us feel very privileged.”

The Queen was criticised for not wearing a face covering when in October she visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down with the Duke of Cambridge.

At the time, Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, said the Queen should have been “setting an example”, while royal commentator Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said medical advice would have been sought when planning the visit.

