Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know

Stephanie Kaloi
·6 min read
Queen Victoria of England, 1842. Musee National du Chateau, Versailles, France
Queen Victoria of England, 1842. Musee National du Chateau, Versailles, France

Imagno/Getty

She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom.

Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.

Those nine children were a boon to the monarchy, as Victoria and Albert's family was appealing to the public. As Goodwin said, "Victoria and Albert made [the monarchy] respectable and popular — it had been neither of those things before they came to the throne. They had children, they were public servants — they were a model of bourgeois virtue, role models."

Victoria was a dedicated mother, and she even walked two of her daughters down the aisle following Prince Albert's death.

Here is everything to know about Queen Victoria's nine children.

Victoria, Princess Royal

Princess Victoria Adelaide Mary Louise, Empress consort in Germany and Queen of Prussia, late 19th century
Princess Victoria Adelaide Mary Louise, Empress consort in Germany and Queen of Prussia, late 19th century

The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty

Princess Victoria was born in November 1840 and was the eldest child of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. At the time, the law stated that the oldest son would become monarch before any sister, even if she was born first.

Victoria and Albert were hands-on with their daughter, who the family called Vicky, and made sure she learned several languages as a child.

Princess Victoria wed Prince Frederick William of Prussia, who was nine years her senior, in January 1858 in England. Frederick later acceded to the throne of Prussia following the death of his uncle, King Frederick William IV, who had no children.

The Princess Royal gave birth to her oldest son, the future German Emperor Wilhelm II, in January 1859. The child suffered from nerve damage that left one of his arms smaller than the other.

After being diagnosed with inoperable breast cancer, Princess Victoria died in August 1901.

King Edward VII

The Prince of Wales (1841 - 1919), at Sandringham in Norfolk. After serving for 60 years as Prince of Wales, he succeeded his mother Queen Victoria as King Edward VII in 1901
The Prince of Wales (1841 - 1919), at Sandringham in Norfolk. After serving for 60 years as Prince of Wales, he succeeded his mother Queen Victoria as King Edward VII in 1901

Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Victoria's eldest son, Edward VII, served as his mother's heir apparent for 60 years before acceding to the throne. He grew up under the strict rules of his mother and his father who wanted to ensure he would be capable of leading the Crown.

Victoria and Edward had a testy relationship at times; Albert died two weeks after he was sent to speak to Edward about a relationship the latter had with an actress, and Queen Victoria held her son partially responsible for his father's passing.

Edward VII married Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1863 and had six children with her, five of whom survived to adulthood. Edward also pursued relationships outside his marriage, most famously with his mistress American actress Lillie Langtry.

He became King after Victoria died in January 1901. King Edward is credited with bringing life back to a monarchy, which had suffered following Albert's death 40 years prior.

Princess Alice of the United Kingdom

Princess Alice Hesse Darmstadt (1843 - 1878), the third daughter of Queen Victoria of England
Princess Alice Hesse Darmstadt (1843 - 1878), the third daughter of Queen Victoria of England

Spencer Arnold Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty

The second daughter of Victoria and Albert, Princess Alice joined the family in April 1843.

She married Louis, the Grand Duke of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1862. The two had seven children — and she would later become the great-grandmother to Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband. Princess Alice was known for her commitment to philanthropic work, and she eventually became interested in nursing — and met and befriended Florence Nightingale.

Unfortunately, many of Alice's children contracted diphtheria and the Princess eventually caught the disease as well. She died on Dec. 14, 1878, the 17th anniversary of her father's death.

Alfred, Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

Admiral of the Fleet, the Duke of Saxe-Coburg Gotha, 1896. Prince Alfred (1844-1900), the second son and fourth of child of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert
Admiral of the Fleet, the Duke of Saxe-Coburg Gotha, 1896. Prince Alfred (1844-1900), the second son and fourth of child of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert

The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty

Prince Alfred arrived in August 1844. He joined the Navy in 1858, where he served for several years. After King Otto of Greece abdicated the throne in 1862, Prince Alfred was asked to accede to the Greek throne, a move that Queen Victoria was reportedly against.

In 1868, an Irishman named Henry James O'Farrell attempted to assassinate Prince Albert in Australia.

A few years later, Alfred married Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna, the daughter of the Russian emperor, in 1874 in St. Petersburg, though the couple would live in England. The pair welcomed several children together until Alfred's death in July 1900.

Princess Helena of the United Kingdom

Princess Helena of the United Kingdom (1846-1923) daughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Dated 19th Century
Princess Helena of the United Kingdom (1846-1923) daughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Dated 19th Century

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group

Queen Victoria's fifth-born child and third daughter, Princess Helena was born in 1846 and was nicknamed Lenchen.

Helena married Prince Christian of Schleswig-Holstein, who was 15 years older than her, in 1866. The two had five children together. In 1916, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and were the first of Queen Victoria's children to do so, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Princess Helena died in 1923.

Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyll

Princess Louise Caroline Alberta (1848 - 1939), wife of the 9th Duke of Argyll and daughter of Queen Victoria, circa 1876
Princess Louise Caroline Alberta (1848 - 1939), wife of the 9th Duke of Argyll and daughter of Queen Victoria, circa 1876

Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert welcomed their daughter Princess Louise in March 1848. Louise was described as a charming baby. Lady Augusta Bruce, one of the Queen's ladies, said she was "the delicious baby … a delight and beautiful creature."

Louise was artistic by nature, and she eventually attended classes at The National Art Training School and became the first member of the royal family to work as a public artist. She designed a full-size statue of her mother outside Kensington Palace as well as a memorial sculpture for the Boer War in St. Paul's Cathedral.

She married John Campbell, Marquis of Lorne, in March 1871, and the couple later spent time in Canada.

Princess Louise died in 1939, 25 years after her husband's death.

Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn

Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn' (1850-1942)
Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn' (1850-1942)

Print Collector/Getty

Prince Arthur was born in May 1850. He was said to be interested in the military from early on in his life, ultimately joining its ranks in 1866 when he enrolled at the Royal Military College. This was the beginning of a long career in the army, and the Prince served in South Africa, Canada, Ireland, Egypt and India.

He married Princess Louise Margaret of Prussia in March 1879, and the couple welcomed three children. Arthur was later appointed Governor General of Canada and died in January 1942.

Prince Leopold, Duke of Albany

Prince Leopold (1853 - 1884), Duke of Albany
Prince Leopold (1853 - 1884), Duke of Albany

Hulton Archive/Getty

Prince Leopold was born in April 1853, and he was named after King Leopold I of Belgium. Leopold was diagnosed with hemophilia a few years after his birth, having inherited the condition from Victoria's side of the family.

Leopold eventually married Princess Helene Friederike in 1882. They had two children together, although Leopold died in France before the birth of his second child in 1884.

Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom

Princess Beatrice, late 19th-early 20th century. Portrait of Beatrice (1857-1944), daughter of Queen Victoria
Princess Beatrice, late 19th-early 20th century. Portrait of Beatrice (1857-1944), daughter of Queen Victoria

The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty

Princess Beatrice was the youngest child of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Unlike the rest of her siblings, she and her mother spent several years together following Albert's death and Beatrice was largely regarded as her mother's favorite.

Queen Victoria was opposed to Beatrice marrying at all, even ignoring news that her daughter planned to wed for months after it was announced. She eventually allowed Beatrice to marry Prince Henry of Battenberg as long as the two promised to continue to live with her.

Beatrice and Henry had four children together. After Henry died in 1896, Beatrice continued to live with her mother until Victoria's death. From that point, Beatrice moved to Carisbrooke Castle, where she opened a memorial to her husband. Beatrice died in 1944 and was buried next to her husband.

Latest Stories

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off