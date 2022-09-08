Queen under 'medical supervision' as Princes Charles and William fly to Balmoral

Gareth Davies
·6 min read
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss - Jane Barlow/PA
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss - Jane Barlow/PA

  • Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge fly to Scotland

  • Archbishop: 'May God's presence strengthen Her Majesty'

  • Liz Truss says 'whole country concerned' about Queen 

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral and her immediate family have been informed.

Her doctors became "concerned" about the 96-year-old's health, Buckingham Palace said.

The Prince of Wales has landed at Balmoral in a helicopter, Clarence House confirmed.

The Duke of Cambridge is "travelling to Balmoral", Kensington Palace said, and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal are already in Scotland.

A statement read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Follow the latest updates below.

01:16 PM

Archbishop of Canterbury: 'May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty'

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

"May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

01:12 PM

Princess Royal is at Balmoral

Princess Anne was already in Scotland carrying out various engagements, and a spokesman confirmed she is at Balmoral with her family.

01:11 PM

SNP's Ian Blackford 'saddened' and 'prayers' with Her Majesty

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said he was "saddened" to hear the announcement made about the Queen's health.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted Mr Blackford's speech in the energy debate to say the House sends its best wishes to the Queen.

Resuming his speech, Mr Blackford told the Commons: "I'm sure on behalf of all colleagues that we're saddened to hear the announcement that has been made, and the thoughts and prayers of all of us will be with Her Majesty the Queen and indeed with the royal family."

01:07 PM

Uncertainty over Duke and Duchess of Sussex's schedule

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in the UK on a brief quasi-royal tour.

The Duke was due to speak this evening at the WellChild Awards in London before they returned to California to be reunited with their children.

Their office has not yet indicated how the development regarding the Queen might change their plans.

01:05 PM

BBC One 'clears schedule'

The BBC appeared to clear its schedule.

Just before the News at One on BBC One, the channel was meant to be airing Bargain Hunt.

It had cut to its rolling news coverage on the Queen's health.

01:04 PM

Royal family website crashes

The royal family's website appeared to crash following the news of the Queen's health concerns.

An error message appeared on screen reading: "Gateway time-out".

01:02 PM

Sturgeon is 'profoundly concerned' at reports

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health.

"My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time."

01:01 PM

Mark Drakeford: 'Concerned to hear the news'

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said in a tweet: "Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace.

"I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales."

01:01 PM

Starmer says he's 'deeply worried' about the news

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is "deeply worried" by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen's recovery.

He tweeted: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

01:00 PM

Queen recently spent more than three months resting on doctors' orders

In recognition of her increasing frailty, Buckingham Palace has indicated that the public can no longer assume they will see her at public engagements, with her attendance only confirmed on the day in question.

She recently spent more than three months resting on doctors' orders.

In October, a trip to Northern Ireland was cancelled and she spent a night in hospital for what a spokesman described at the time as "preliminary investigations."

The Queen also pulled out of attending the Cop26 climate change summit, the Festival of Remembrance and then the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service due to a sprained back, and missed the Church of England's General Synod. Last month, she missed the traditional Maundy Thursday and Easter Mattins church services at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

12:55 PM

Last time we saw the Queen

The Queen was last photographed in public on Tuesday, when she formally appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Concern was sparked over an apparent bruise on the back of her hand but she otherwise appeared in good spirits.

Here is that photograph:

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government - Jane Barlow/PA
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government - Jane Barlow/PA

12:50 PM

Commons Speaker tells MPs 'Queen in our prayers'

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

12:50 PM

Queen in Balmoral, not hospital

The Queen remains at Balmoral Castle, and is not in hospital.

At the age of 96, she has been enduring ongoing "episodic mobility issues" which are understood to have got worse over the past few weeks.

12:50 PM

News comes day after Queen postponed meeting

On Wednesday, the Queen has postponed a virtual Privy Council meeting after being advised by doctors to rest.

It came following a day of activity at Balmoral in which she accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson and appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister, the Queen has been compelled to cancel her next engagement.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said of the cancelling of the meeting: "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest.

"This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

12:49 PM

Liz Truss: 'Whole country deeply concerned'

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met the Queen on Monday to be appointed, said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to