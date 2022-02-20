The Queen Has Tested Positive For Covid-19, Buckingham Palace Announces

(Photo: JOE GIDDENS via Getty Images)

The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 95-year-old monarch is only suffering “mild cold-like symptoms” and expects to carry out “light duties” this week, it said.

The Queen fell ill after it was confirmed she had been in contact with Prince Charles, who also contracted the virus earlier this month.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Queen’s positive tests comes just weeks after she marked her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

The Queen is understood to have picked up the virus after she spent time with Prince Charles on Tuesday February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle.

He tested positive a few days later but has since made a full recovery.

His wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, has also tested positive for the virus.

Clarence House confirmed on Monday February 14 that the duchess was self isolating.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

