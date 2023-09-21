Queen takes on Brigitte Macron in game of table tennis

(REUTERS)

ï»¿The Queen has shown her competitive side by taking on Brigitte Macron, the French president’s wife, at a game of table tennis.

Camilla was invited to pick up a bat while visiting a community centre in Saint-Denis, northern Paris, on Thursday as the King met sports stars such as former Chelsea footballer Didier Drogba and French rugby prop Demba Bamba.

It came on the second day of the couple’s state visit to France, which is hosting the Rugby World Cup.

Charles laughed as his wife practised hitting the ball before the Queen challenged Mrs Macron to a game.

The wife of Emmanuel Macron appeared to get the better of Camilla as they played for a few minutes in a well-spirited match.

The Queen hit the ball into the net several times and joked with Mrs Macron about the game.

Charles chatted with Bamba and Welsh rugby player Dan Biggar, who said the King’s visit has given France a lift.

Bamba added: “Everyone in France is enjoying the World Cup at the minute, so it’s great to have this visit now.”

Camilla and Mrs Macron then joined a group of children in an inflatable boxing ring, where she hugged a few of them, before they all posed for a picture.

The Queen encouraged the children to “say cheese”, before adding “fromage”.

Charles later visited a nearby coffee shop to speak with representatives from Objectif Emploi, which helps vulnerable young people find work.

He greeted Parisian well-wishers who had waited in the rain for him.

However, two people were escorted away by police officers after shouting as the King walked around the town square.

Charles was then met by Qatari businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of football club Paris St Germain (PSG), who presented the King a shirt reading “Charles” and the number three on the back.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe also shook hands and briefly spoke to the King.

Meanwhile, the Queen had peeled off to hear the stories of “brave” domestic abuse victims in a nearby town hall who she acknowledged had “been through hell”.

As they sat down, Camilla looked around for Mrs Macron before saying: “Oh, there she is. You are right behind me as usual.”