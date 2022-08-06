Queen Sugar's Final Season Sets September Premiere Date on OWN

Queen Sugar‘s last season finally has a premiere date: Season 7 of OWN’s award-winning drama will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8/7c, the cabler announced Saturday.

Creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay will return to direct the series finale, wrapping up seven seasons of the all-women directorial team that she originally envisioned at the outset of production back in 2016.

More from TVLine

In addition to its scheduling news, the network previously announced in July that Kaci Walfall will reunite with Naomi co-creator DuVernay by way of a guest-starring role in Sugar‘s last hurrah. Details are not yet available for Walfall’s role nor the character being played by Greenleaf vet Lamman Rucker, who is also set to appear in the upcoming season.

—

The OWN family drama’s end point was announced back in November, when it was renewed for a seventh and final season. “To everything, there is a season,” series creator DuVernay said in a statement at the time. “And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television.”

Sad to bid Queen Sugar farewell? What are your hopes for the last season? Let us know by dropping some comments below.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.