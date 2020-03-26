The Queen Spoke To Boris Johnson Over The Phone And A New Meme Was Born

Photo credit: The Royal Family - Instagram

If you've watched The Crown, you'll be well aware that Queen Elizabeth II holds weekly audiences with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.

The PM keeps the monarch up to date with the latest news and events, and the Queen has done this routine with 14 government leaders to date.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent enforced social distancing rules put in place by the UK government, this week's audience was conducted over the phone.

This evening, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson took part in the weekly Audience of Her Majesty The Queen by telephone from his Downing Street office. pic.twitter.com/coXSH78CoR — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 25, 2020

A split photo shared by both the Royal Family's and Prime Minister's Twitter accounts shows the Queen, at Windsor Castle where she is currently self-isolating with husband Prince Philip, and Boris Johnson from Downing Street on the phone to each other.

We're not sure whether it's the divide of the photo, the expressions of the Queen and PM, the vintage phone the Queen uses to speak on (seriously, is that a rotating dial?) or Johnson's official red box in shot, but when it was first shared there were a number of Twitter followers thinking it was the latest social distancing-related meme, rather than a legitimate picture.





prime meme material https://t.co/ikKbIHbMmP — Sarah Creighton 🍂 (@Saraita101) March 25, 2020





Once the meme ideas had formed, people also couldn't get enough of the 1970s style corded phone the Queen apparently uses for her calls against the backdrop of corgi and equestrian figurines decorating the room.

This is serious and important but... that’s really the Queen’s phone? Those things still work? https://t.co/AmycYnRy1m — Isa (@isaguor) March 25, 2020

Does the Queen really talk to Boris Johnson on the same phone she used to speak to Jim Callaghan? pic.twitter.com/sIeL95dlYD — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) March 25, 2020

The Queen relocated to Windsor Castle last week earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The heir to the throne, Prince Charles, is self-isolating in the royal residence of Balmoral in Scotland after testing positive for the virus.

The 71-year-old experienced 'mild symptoms' and is now recovering while working from home, Clarence House confirmed.

