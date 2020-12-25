Queen’s Speech 2020: Monarch displays just one photo of Philip as Harry, Meghan and Andrew are left out of royal footage
The Queen chose to display just one photo of Prince Philip on her desk for her 2020 Christmas message.
The single photo reflected the Queen and Philip’s time spent together in lockdown and their decision to have a quiet Christmas as a couple at Windsor.
Many others across the country were likely having pared back family gatherings after it was announced that millions would face tougher coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.
Footage shown during the monarch’s address featured clips of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Cambridges, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, and Princess Anne.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in March, were not featured in the any of the video montages of major events from the royal year that illustrated the broadcast. Prince Andrew was also similarly not shown in any footage or photograph.
Last year the couple were also left out of a selection of photos on the Queen’s desk which included pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.
The message was recorded in mid-December with a pared back film crew in accordance with appropriate guidance, and saw the Queen wearing an Angela Kelly rich purple dress with a Queen Mother diamond and mother of pearl shell brooch.
The brooch, which features a shell motif in diamonds studded with a single round pearl, was designed by Lord Courtauld-Thompson and was made in 1919.
It was left to The Queen Mother in 1944 by his sister, Winifred Hope Thomson. The Queen Mother wore this brooch throughout her lifetime, including on her 100th birthday on 4th August 2000.
Her Majesty The Queen has worn the brooch several times, including on Remembrance Sunday in 2018, the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne and her father King George VI’s death in 2012, the wedding of her eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall in 2011, and the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother on the Mall in February 2009.
Filming of the speech took place with special medical advice. The only people allowed in the room were the two cameramen and one other member of the crew. Distance protocols were followed and suitable PPE worn.
The broadcast ended with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, who are featured on Justin Bieber’s new single Holy alongside Chance the Rapper, singing the carol Joy To The World from Windsor Castle.
