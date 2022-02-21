Queen to speak to PM in weekly update from self-isolation

Photograph: Steve Parsons/AP

The Queen is expected to speak to Boris Johnson on Wednesday for her regular weekly update from the prime minister as she continues to recover from Covid-19.

Audiences with foreign ambassadors are also expected to go ahead – but on a virtual basis – as the monarch remains in self-isolation at her home in Windsor.

A day after testing positive for the virus – which Buckingham Palace said on Sunday was manifesting itself in the form of “mild cold-like symptoms” – the Queen was still undertaking light duties in her capacity as head of state.

Messages of goodwill continued to be issued by organisations in the UK and overseas representatives while Boris Johnson told MPs in parliament that the Queen’s positive test was a reminder that the virus “has not gone away”.

Her work on Monday included sending a condolence to the people of Brazil after flooding in the city of Petrópolis.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the terrible floods in Brazil,” she wrote, in a message which was posed online by the royal family’s official Twitter account.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives, loved ones and homes, as well as the emergency services and all those working to support the recovery efforts.”

But while the Queen’s conversation with the prime minister on Wednesday will not take place face to face, campaigners and advocates for elderly people said that many of those among a cohort of more than 1.3 million people who continued to work over the age of 65 included some in public facing roles who had no choice but to keep on working.

The relaxation of Covid restrictions and the ending of self-isolation was a source of worry for many people aged 65 and over, said Morgan Vine, head of policy and influencing at Independent Age.

“We are concerned that this sudden change in direction of public safety is likely to increase anxiety among older people, and even cause some to shield themselves and limit daily activities.”

The charity added that recent research – between 9 and 13 February – had shown that the challenges faced by those in later life due to the pandemic have worsened many people’s mental health.

“If the requirement to isolate is removed, this fear is likely to increase alongside the likelihood of coming into contact with someone who has Covid,” said Vine, speaking a few hours before Johnson’s announcement that the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive will end on Thursday in England.

Concerns that many in the older population were deeply anxious about making a transition back to a more normal way of life were also echoed by the UK’s largest charity for older people, Age UK.

Ruth Isden, head of health and care influencing at Age UK, said it was going to take time and effort to reassure people and that it was important that government messaging carefully explained the next steps when it came to those who were elderly and others, such as people who were clinically vulnerable.

“We are in a very different position and vaccines have made a huge difference but it’s important that the government explains and reassures peoples it moves forward with its plans.”

“If you are in an older age group and have had your vaccinations, and then have kept them up to date then you are in a much better place, but we have to keep on reassuring people, as well as recognising that it’s not just simply a case how we feel about ourselves. We need to be cautious an careful when it comes to others.”