The Queen Snuck a Subtle Message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Into Her Speech

From Good Housekeeping

During her highly-anticipated address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on Sunday evening, Queen Elizabeth covered several topics related to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In one particularly moving moment in the speech, the Queen drew comparisons between her COVID-19 address and her first address, in 1940 during World War II, before she was the monarch.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, but now as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do," she said, in a moment that seemed to refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are self-isolating in their new home in Los Angeles, thousands of miles away from the rest of the royal family.

The Queen covered a lot of ground during the four-and-a-half minutes she spent addressing the Commonwealth about the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday night.

In a speech that was broadcast simultaneously on television, radio, and online via the royal family's social media accounts, the Queen shared her empathy for the hardships people are facing as a result of the pandemic, thanked healthcare workers for their continued service and hard work, and encouraged citizens of the Commonwealth to continue practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible.

This was all pretty expected. What wasn't so expected, was the personal turn the speech took around two-and-a-half minutes in, when the Queen drew comparisons between the time we're living in now and the circumstances surrounding her first-ever royal address in 1940, during World War II.



"Those self-isolating may at times be hard. Many people of all faiths and of none are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, to pause and reflect in prayer or meditation," she said. "It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety."

Story continues

Then, in an even more personal moment, the Queen seemed to send a subtle message for her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, who are self-isolating in their new home in Los Angeles, nearly 5,500 miles away from the rest of the royal family.

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, but now as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do," she said, striking an emotional chord. "While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time, we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us."

The touching speech left Twitter users in tears—and we have a feeling it had the same affect on the Sussex family, too.

You Might Also Like