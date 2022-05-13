Queen shown with sunglasses, tattoos and as X-ray in Jubilee exhibition

Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter
·3 min read

Cutting-edge portraits of the Queen by up to 52 urban, graffiti and contemporary artists are going on show to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Serving as a muse to the established and emerging international artists, the 96-year-old monarch has been hailed as a “true icon” and a “cultural inspiration” as she celebrates her 70-year reign.

Alternative pieces by musician and graffiti artist Goldie, who depicts a young Elizabeth II against a union flag backdrop, and X-ray artist Ernesto Romano, who created an X-ray side profile of the sovereign, will be among the works.

Ernesto Romano&#39;s X-Ray Queen
Ernesto Romano’s X-ray Queen (Ernesto Romano/PA)

Mixed media artist Louisa Tebbutt’s Queen is an art on steel “never complain, never explain” monarch with a strip of union flag over her mouth, while James Vaulkhard made the Queen’s image out of 2p coins.

Ballpoint artist James Mylne’s Queen Of The Hood shows a cool, composed Queen in designer sunglasses as she stands in her regal Order of the Garter robes, while visual artist Karen Bystedt, known for The Lost Warhols series, vamps up the monarch’s crown and cloak with a red Louis Vuitton pattern.

Goldie&#39;s Platinum Jubilee
Goldie’s Platinum Jubilee (Goldie/PA)

Selected portraits from the Art Save The Queen exhibition will be made into NFTs or non-fungible tokens – a one-of-a-kind digital unit of data stored in a blockchain and used to certify ownership and authenticity, with a scheduled drop date of June 1.

Images will also be displayed on London Underground poster sites at Victoria Station in the run up to and during the showing, which begins on the first day of the celebratory Jubilee weekend in June.

Karen Bystedt&#39;s work
Karen Bystedt’s work (Karen Bystedt/PA)

Curator Dylan Roberts said: “HM Queen Elizabeth II is a true icon and an inspiration to people everywhere.

“We are excited to pay tribute to her with this exhibition and have been overwhelmed by the work the artistic community is submitting, underlining what a cultural inspiration the Queen is.”

James Mylne&#39;s Queen Of The Hood
James Mylne’s Queen Of The Hood (James Mylne/PA)

Will Teather transforms the nation’s longest-reigning head of state with freehand “Skate and Destroy” and serpent tattoos carved into her arm which appear to drip with blood.

Teather, whose work will be made into NFTs, said: “Royal portraits have a long-standing position in culture and art history, making them a rich subject to tackle with new technologies.”

Will Teather&#39;s interpretation of the Queen
Will Teather’s interpretation of the Queen (Will Teather/PA)

He added: “As someone who usually paints in oils, I found the flexibility that comes with manipulating images digitally, during the creation of these NFTs, a liberating and playful experience.”

Romano, who used his own X-rays to portray the Queen following a similar series he did to mark her 90th birthday, said his portraits conveyed the message of how the monarch’s “cultural influence can travel beyond borders, race, gender and social status, encompassing universal values of equality and diversity”.

Contemporary artist Nasser Azam produced a painting of the Queen in 16th century costume and an NHS medical mask in 2020.

An alternate version will be on show for the Jubilee.

Nasser Azam&#39;s Queen
Nasser Azam’s Queen (Nasser Azam/PA)

The free exhibition, organised by the Ad Lib Gallery, will be staged at the gallery@oxo in London’s Oxo Tower Wharf from June 2-12.

Some 10% of revenue will be donated to ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the Army’s national charity.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edward’s ‘festival-style’ celebration in Palace garden for 12,000 young people

    The earl is hosting DofE Gold Award holders next week – the first time the achievement has been formally recognised since the start of the pandemic.

  • Years late, London's 'game-changer' subway line set to open

    LONDON (AP) — Andy Byford points out the cathedral-like ceiling, the crystal-clear acoustics, the “pureness of the aesthetic” that surrounds him. The head of London’s public transport system is rhapsodizing about a subway station — part of a new line he says will be “the envy of the world” when it opens this month. “It really gives people a sense of grandeur, but there is also a sense of calm,” said Byford as he showed journalists around Liverpool Street Station on London’s gleaming new east-wes

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Scottie Barnes' most impressive performance in rookie season

    It's hard to pick just one game from Scottie Barnes' rookie of the year campaign, but these ones certainly showed us the growth and potential of the 20-year-old. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of their series, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports a

  • Maple Leafs will have to prove it the hard way after Game 6 loss to Lightning

    The Maple Leafs once again failed to close out a first-round series, and now face a do-or-die Game 7 on Saturday in Toronto.

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Jesse Fleming's Chelsea clinch Women's Super League title with win over Man United

    Canada's Jesse Fleming came from the bench to help Chelsea secure a 4-2 win over the visiting Manchester United on Sunday and clinch their third-straight FA Women's Super League title. The 24-year-old London, Ont., native came on for Pernille Harder in the 77th minute. Fleming had six goals and four assists in 21 appearances for Chelsea in the competition, having featured in all but one game. The honour is Fleming's second league title with Chelsea. The 2021 Canada Soccer Player of the Year winn

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Leafs' Auston Matthews, Oilers' Connor McDavid among Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's most valuable player award. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists. He became

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Canada's Andreescu advances to third round in Rome, Fernandez falls in second round

    ROME — Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament on Wednesday while fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez lost her second-round match. Andreescu moved on with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz as she moved on to the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament for the second straight week. Later, Fernandez dropped a close 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) decision to Russia's Daria Kasatkina. Andreescu proved to be the more opportunistic of the two in her match with

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • World No. 4 Cameron Smith enters RBC Canadian Open field

    TORONTO — Corey Conners is ready to hear the roar of Canadian golf fans for the first time in three years. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is currently the top-ranked Canadian in the field at this summer's RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. "I think the Canadian fans travel as well as anyone. I feel a lot of Canadian love week i

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th