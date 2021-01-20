Queen sends private message to President Joe Biden as global leaders give their congratulations

(Getty Images)

The Queen sent a private message to Joe Biden before he was sworn into office, Buckingham Palace has revealed.

Leaders around the world congratulated Mr Biden on becoming the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris on making history as the first woman to become vice president.

The details of a message sent by the Queen to Mr Biden before his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, have not been released.

During the Queen’s 68-year reign, there have now been 14 American presidents, from Harry S Truman to Mr Biden.

A palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty sent a private message to President Biden ahead of the inauguration.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the political leaders who took to Twitter to congratulate Mr Biden.

He wrote: “Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration.

“America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to Covid, and I look forward to working with President Biden.”

Mr Johnson later told reporters that he welcomed Mr Biden’s succession from Donald Trump as a “step forward” from a “bumpy period” and an opportunity to collaborate on climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, two crises the Republican played down.

The Prime Minister, who had a close but at times strained relationship with Mr Trump said: “When you look at the issues that unite me and Joe Biden, the UK and the United States right now, there’s a fantastic joint common agenda."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “The US begins a new chapter in its history, one of hope, decency, compassion and strength. Together, our two nations can build a better, more optimistic future for our world.”

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, tweeted: “Congratulations JoeBiden on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together - and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you Kamala Harris and your administration.”

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: “Warm congratulations and best wishes to President Biden and Vice President Harris. Scotland and the USA share long-standing bonds of friendship and co-operation.

“We look forward to building on these in the years ahead.”

Mr Biden noted that “the world is watching” as he took the oath of office in Capitol Hill.

“Here’s my message to those beyond our borders. America has been tested and we’ve come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday’s challenges but today’s and tomorrow’s challenges,” Mr Biden said.

“And will lead not merely by example of our power but by the power of our example. We will be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin congratulated the new president on his “immense achievement”.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ireland, I wish to offer my heartfelt congratulations to president Joe Biden on his inauguration,” said Mr Martin.

President Joe Biden signs three documents including an inauguration declaration and cabinet nominationsAP

“As he takes the oath-of-office, I know that President Biden will feel the weight of history – the presence of his Irish ancestors who left Mayo and Louth in famine times in search of life and hope.

“He will remember their descendants’ hard struggle as they made their way in and their contribution to the United States. It is the story of Irish-America.

“I hope he will also be conscious of the great pride we in Ireland take in his immense achievement. He is one of us, part of our global family.

“I look forward to welcoming President Biden back to this island and deepening cooperation on global peace, climate change, economic partnership and stability.

“I also wish to pay tribute to vice president Kamala Harris, who has created history today, and who will help form a diverse and formidable administration.”

Irish president Michael D Higgins has offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to US president Joe Biden on his inauguration.

Ursurla von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, said it how had a "friend in the White House" after four years of strained relations.

"This is a historical achievement, and this also makes this day very special," she said. "This new dawn in America is the moment we've been waiting for so long. Europe is ready for a new start with our oldest and most trusted partner."

To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.

Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!

We are together.

She added: "This will be a very strong starting point for our renewed cooperation, and of course, way more is to come."

Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, called Inauguration Day a "good day for democracy."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his congratulations to both Vice President Harris and President Biden on their "historic inauguration."

President Emmanuel Macron of France used his message to welcome back the U.S. into the Paris Climate Agreement.

Earlier in the day Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sent his congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris.

He said: “From climate change to trade and security, our two countries share a close bond and special relationship.

“We look forward to working with you on shared priorities as a force for good in the world.”

