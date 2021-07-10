Queen sends message to England squad ahead of Euros final

Queen Elizabeth II visits Manchester (PA Wire)

The Queen has wished England good luck ahead of the Euro 2020 final, paying tribute to the squad's "spirit, commitment and pride".

The monarch sent a short note to manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Three Lions' first major tournament final in 55 years.

England face Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, where victory would clinch the first piece of major silverware since winning the World Cup in 1966.

The Queen recalled presenting the World Cup trophy to Sir Bobby Moore almost six decades ago.

In her message to the team, she said: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

