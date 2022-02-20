Queen sends heartfelt message following Covid diagnosis

The Queen looking at Jubilee cards ahead of her milestone (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen has sent a message of congratulations to Team GB’s Olympic medal-winning curling teams following her Covid diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that the monarch has tested positive for the virus but would be carrying out “light duties” in the coming week.

Despite her ill health, the Queen managed to send a heartfelt message of congratulations to the athletes.

It said: “I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB women’s curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the silver medal achieved by the men’s curling team yesterday.

“I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success.”

The message was signed off “ELIZABETH R”.

In total, Great Britain claimed two medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Eve Muirhead’s women’s curling team won a gold medal after a sensational 10-3 victory against Japan on the final day of the Games.

“This is a moment I dreamed of as a young child,” said a plainly emotional Muirhead afterwards.

“There were times I wanted to throw my shoes in the cupboard and never get them out again. But we all came back and got this new team together and came through the Europeans and the qualifiers.

“There have been ups and downs, there have been a couple of positive tests, but here we are, five very healthy girls with gold medals around our necks.”

Great Britain’s men’s team - led by Bruce Mouat - came close to winning gold but finished with a silver medal after a narrow 5-4 loss to Sweden.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen, 95, is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but still expects to carry out “light duties” in the coming week.

She has fallen ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son Prince Charles during the week he tested positive for the disease.