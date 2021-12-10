The Queen Reveals Gorgeous, Festive Christmas Transformation Of Her Scottish Palace

Photo credit: Stuart C. Wilson - Getty Images

The Queen has revealed the Christmas transformation of her Scottish residence, including multiple Christmas trees, garlands and all manner of festive decorations.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh has had a festive makeover as Christmas day approaches. The official Royal Family Instagram page shared images of the beautiful decorations, including the 15-ft-high Christmas tree in the Great Gallery.

Serving a traditional look, the magnificent Christmas tree has a range of red and gold baubles hanging from its branches and is lit by a string of fairy lights.

The Queen’s Scottish palace has been decorated by the Royal Collection Trust, which has also given a glimpse of the newly decorated Royal Dining Room on its Instagram. The table is laid with flowers, wreaths and candied sugar fruits.

The palace opened its doors to the public on Friday and can be visited until 6 January 2022 to see Edinburgh’s Royal Palace transformed for the festive season.

Last week, the Royal Family posted images of the 20 ft Christmas tree which has been erected in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

Photo credit: Getty

A first look of the Castle’s Christmas tree was revealed as Princess Anne awarded MBE’s to a host of people for their amazing work across various sectors and charities.

The stunning tree is part of the Royal Collection’s annual Christmas display and can be visited by members of the public until 3 January 2022.

The festive exhibition also includes a special display of costumes worn by the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) and Princess Margaret when they performed Pantomimes at the castle between 1941-1944.

You Might Also Like