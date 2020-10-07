Queen returns to Windsor Castle while Philip stays on at Sandringham

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after her stay at Sandringham, while the Duke of Edinburgh has remained on the Norfolk estate.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch, 94, arrived on Tuesday at the Berkshire royal residence, where she retreated in March for her safety ahead of lockdown.

Philip, 99, has spent much of his retirement so far at his cottage Wood Farm in the sanctuary of the Sandringham estate.

View photos The Queen and Philip pictured to mark his 99th birthday in June (Steve Parsons/PA) More

He did reunite with the Queen at Windsor ahead of the nation going into lockdown.

They then headed to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire for their summer break, before spending a few weeks together at Sandringham.

Tuesday’s Court Circular – the daily list of royal engagements, published on Wednesday – cited Windsor Castle as the current residence of the royal court.

Buckingham Palace said at the start of the month that the Queen’s intention was to return to Windsor Castle in October.

View photos The Long Walk at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA) More

It added that she planned to “resume the use of Buckingham Palace during an autumn programme of audiences and engagements, in line with all relevant guidance and advice”.

The Queen and Philip, who have been married for 73 years next month, spent more time under the same roof during lockdown than they had for many years.

Royal commentators described it as a chance for them to reconnect and the “perfect royal cocooning”.

Philip had mostly been in his Norfolk sanctuary since he retired in 2017, while the Queen was usually more than 100 miles away at Buckingham Palace or at Windsor carrying out her duties as head of state.