Queen reportedly ‘deeply upset’ by Prince Harry’s ‘very personal’ criticism of royal family

(Getty Images)

The Queen was “deeply upset” by revelations and repeated criticism made by Prince Harry in his new documentary series with Oprah Winfrey on mental health, it has been reported.

The Duke of Sussex spoke frankly about the impact of the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and criticised the way his father brought him up as part of a “cycle” of suffering.

According to the Daily Mail, royal sources said the monarch took Harry’s comments “very personally” and was particularly hurt by her grandson’s criticism of Prince Charles’ parenting.

They were quoted as saying: “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particularly his comments about Charles’ parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.”

Harry told Winfrey in the series that he plans to raise his children very differently from the way he was brought up in order to “break the cycle”.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s gonna be like that for you’. That doesn’t make sense,” said Harry.

“Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite.

“If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

Harry made similar comments in his interview with actor Dax Shepard on the latter’s podcast, Armchair Expert, prior to the documentary’s release on Friday.

He told Shepard: “When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

The newspaper cited another Palace source on Saturday as saying the relationship between the duke and the rest of the royal family was “hanging by a thread”.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year following fierce scrutiny of their relationship by the press.

Story continues

Despite the Queen’s unhappiness with the couple’s public criticisms of the monarchy, experts have said she is “unlikely” to strip them of their royal titles as it would require an Act of Parliament.

Read More

Prince Harry opens up Meghan’s suicidal thoughts

Oprah Winfrey surprised by Prince Harry’s dedication to The Me You Can’t See

Prince Harry’s relationship with royal family ‘hanging by a thread’, says report