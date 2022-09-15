Queen’s procession brought back memories of my mother’s funeral, Prince William tells mourners

The Prince of Wales spoke to crowds in Sandringham on Thursday following the death of his grandmother - Daniel Leal /AFP

After the hardest day, when they had been so much on show and done their duty with such strength and dignity, came a moment to connect with the people for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They were only meant to stay for a short while, to see the flowers left at the gates of Sandringham House; an hour later, they were still talking to mourners, taking the time to painstakingly thank as many people as they could for the care they were showing their family. These weren’t just brief handshakes and on to the next – at points the couple, both visibly moved, seemed to be sharing the most intimate conversations.

The Prince spoke of how Wednesday’s procession had brought back terribly sad memories of walking behind the coffin at his mother’s funeral.

He described how incredibly “difficult” it had been, as he made the solemn journey through the streets of London behind his grandmother’s coffin, following that very same route he walked 25 years ago as a boy.

The Prince said: "Doing the walk yesterday was challenging. It brought back a few memories," Sky News footage showed. "It's one of those moments when you think to yourself: I've prepared myself for this, but I'm not that prepared."

The Prince of Wales - Toby Melville /Getty Images

Jane Wells, 54, who had come to lay roses at the gates, her own mother’s favourite, said: “The Prince said how difficult it was yesterday and how it reminded him of his mum’s funeral.

“I said to him that his mum would be really proud of him and he said that was really nice to say so.”

One onlooker told the Prince she was close to tears, as many in the crowd were, to which he replied: “Don’t cry now – you’ll start me.”

Much of the crowd had come with no idea they were about to see the royal couple; they were simply coming to pay their respects. Getting the chance to clasp the Prince and Princess’s hands and pass on their love and sympathy in person meant a great deal.

It was clear how much it meant to the couple too.

The Princess of Wales accepted flowers and spoke to those who had come out to pay their respects - Toby Melville /Reuters

The Princess of Wales, wearing a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings believed to have belonged to the late Queen, told mourners the Royal family were “sticking together” and supporting each other through their grief.

Story continues

Jill Clinton, 63, said: “Catherine said to me that as a family – and I did wonder what she meant by this – that they’re all sticking together and sharing each other’s grief and helping each other cope.”

They have, of course, had their three children to think of this week too.

The couple inspected the sea of tributes left by mourners by the gates of the royal residence - Daniel Leal /AFP

The Princess told Katie Ward, 42, how keen she and her husband had been to ensure George, Charlotte and Louis had as "normal" a week as possible, especially as they have only just started at a new school.

The Princess told one onlooker that though Prince George knew very well what had happened, and was old enough to understand this great loss, the younger two had perhaps grasped less of what has been going on over the past week.

She told a member of the crowd that the children were settling in well at their school near Windsor. “I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well.”

With more than a thousand people there, many of whom had been standing all morning in the Norfolk sunshine, you could have forgiven the Princess for not not spotting a little girl clutching a toy corgi. But eight-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska was overwhelmed when Her Royal Highness leaned down and asked if she’d like to lay her tribute alongside the others.

Through her tears, she recalled: “It was very exciting. I didn’t think that was going to happen. I was standing with a corgi and my flowers. She was coming round and then she said: ‘Do you want to put the flowers down?’ And then she picked me and we went down and then she said ‘put the flowers down there and the corgi’.”

Eight-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska - James Whatling

The Prince became emotional when speaking to the crowds - Getty Images /Toby Melville

The Princess, poised and beautiful as ever, appeared touched by the genuine warmth in the crowd. She wasn’t afraid to admit how difficult the past week had been.

Amanda Horn, 56, told the Princess she looked “very tired”, to which she replied: “We are all very tired but the crowds and people's support is keeping us going."

Prince William, meanwhile, admitted the past few days had been “very surreal”.

“He said it’s very hard and it feels very surreal, it doesn’t feel real,” said Mrs Clinton, fighting back tears.

“I said I can quite understand that, it doesn’t. And it’s your grandmother. I remember losing mine and it’s hard, it doesn’t matter who it is.”

One person overheard the Prince say that “even though the Queen was 96, he thought she would go on forever”.

The couple had come to Sandringham to thank staff and neighbours on the estate.

Norfolk has always been a special place for them.

For the Prince, it holds happy childhood memories but Anmer Hall – a beautiful red brick Grade II-listed property on the Sandringham Estate which was gifted to them by Her Majesty – has also become their home.

It was where they spent much of lockdown, but it is also where they lived while Prince William worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and where they have enjoyed some of their happiest days, holidaying whenever they could.

Locals might note their presence on a walk or in a pub but no one would dream of bothering them; here, they are just another country family out for the day.

Norfolk became, then, the place where they were able to enjoy some semblance of a normal private life.

For many of the mourners at Sandringham on Thursday, meeting the couple was a chance to tell them how firmly the nation has been holding them in their hearts.

Mrs Clinton told the Prince: “We support you.”

“Catherine was saying how the Queen loved it here, and how they loved it here, and how it was a special place for them,” said Mrs Wells. She added the Prince had told her he was “learning that she was everyone’s grandmother – the way people have reacted. He said 'I still can’t get used to that'.”

His family were getting through it all, he told Kim Theobold, 65, “by clinging to lovely memories of the Queen”.