The Queen and Princess of Wales wear South Korean colours for state visit

The Princess wore a red cape and coat by Catherine Walker, and a hat by Jane Taylor - George Cracknell Wright

The King and Queen have welcomed the president and first lady of South Korea to London for the first state visit since the Coronation, in a show of intergenerational royal coordination.

The Queen and the Princess of Wales wore the colours of the South Korean flag to greet their diplomatic guests, one in blue and the other in a vivid red cape.

The senior members of the Royal family are hosting President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on Tuesday, enjoying the full military pomp and pageantry on Horse Guards Parade before a private lunch and a full state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The visiting head of state and his wife were accompanied from their hotel to Whitehall by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were seen to be deep in conversation in their respective cars. The Princess appeared to be explaining what would be happening at Horse Guards Parade, where a line-up of politicians awaited them alongside the King and Queen.

The president and first lady witnessed the pomp and ceremony at Horse Guards Parade - Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Queen wore a blue coat and dress by Anna Valentine, with a sapphire and diamond brooch once belonging to Queen Mary.

The Princess of Wales wore a red cape and coat by Catherine Walker, and a hat by Jane Taylor.

The Princess travelled in the Scottish State Coach with Choo Kyung-ho after the ceremonial welcome - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry Regiment, the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals, commanded by Major Edward van der Lande, put on a display of the best of British military, as Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, and Defence Chiefs of Staff watched on from a dias.

President Yoon, accompanied by the King, inspected a guard of honour, formed by F Company Scots Guard.

Members of the Scots Guards were recently deployed to South Korea where they were training troops.

Mr Yoon walked past the two ranks of Guardsmen casting his eye over the servicemen before returning to the royal pavilion with the King.

After the ceremonial welcome, the traditional carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace saw the King travel with the Korean president in the Australian state coach.

Story continues

Following behind were the Queen with Mrs Kim in the Scottish state coach, behind them were the Prince and Princess with Choo Kyungho, the deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, in the semi-state landau.

The King and Queen arrived at the Grand Entrance to Buckingham Palace with the president and his wife to the sound of the South Korean and British national anthems.

Mr Yoon stepped from the black and gold Irish state coach first, followed by the King.

In the second carriage – the Australian state coach – Queen Camilla accompanied Mrs Kim.

The Queen's sapphire and diamond brooch once belonged to Queen Mary - Frank Augstein/AP

A guard of honour from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards in their long grey coats and bearskin hats waited in the Palace quadrangle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled in the Scottish State Coach with Choo Kyung-ho.

The royal party and their guests went inside the Palace for a private lunch.

Alongside the ceremonial welcome, the UK and South Korea are to launch talks on a new trade deal and sign a diplomatic accord as part of Mr Yoon’s state visit.

Kemi Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary, will begin negotiations with Bang Moon Kyu, her Korean counterpart, at the UK-Korea Business Forum at Mansion House on Wednesday.

They will also announce £21 billion of investments committed by Korean businesses in green energy and infrastructure projects across the UK.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.