The Queen posts sweet tribute to Princess Beatrice on her birthday

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Queen has taken to Instagram to wish Princess Beatrice a happy birthday with a sweet throwback picture.

Posting on the official Royal Family account, the photo was snapped when the Princess joined Her Majesty at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster in 2012 as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Alongside the image, which shows Beatrice enjoying a moment of laughter with the Queen, the caption reads: Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 5th grandchild.'

It has been an exciting few months for Princess Beatrice who tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July. Attended by only 20 guests, the pair said “I do” at the beautiful Royal Chapel of All Saints, in the grounds of Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.

Select images of the intimate ceremony were released the following day and they only further confirmed the close bond the Princess and her grandmother have.

The 32-year-old, who is ninth in line to the throne, opted to wear the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara which was previously worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947 as well as a beautiful vintage gown which was also loaned by the 94-year-old monarch.

View photos Photo credit: Keystone-France - Getty Images More

The wedding gown was originally designed by Norman Hartnell, who created the Queen's wedding dress and coronation gown. Buckingham Palace revealed that the dress was remodelled and fitted for Beatrice by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

