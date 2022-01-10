Queen to celebrate Jubilee with parade, concert and Mary Berry-judged baking competition

It is the first time any monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee (Getty)

Buckingham Palace has revealed the line-up of celebrations planned for 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

This year, Her Majesty marks her 70th year on the throne. It is the first time any British royal has celebrated a platinum jubilee.

In honour of the special occasion, the palace has unveiled a long list of events, spanning from January through to July.

The proceedings will kick off with a “platinum pudding competition” on 10 January, when members of the public will be invited to create a dish to dedicate to the Queen’s reign.

“To mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee a nationwide baking competition sets out to find a brand new pudding dedicated to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Applications are open to UK residents aged 8 and over and five finalists will be chosen to present their puddings to a panel including former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry and Buckingham Palace’s head chef Mark Flanagan.

A three-day celebration will take place from 12 May until 15 May, including a 90-minute show at Windsor Castle, featuring more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers, in which the audience will be taken on a journey through royal history spanning Elizabeth I to the present day.

Next up is the bank holiday on 2 June, when the Queen’s annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, will take place. Taking place on Horse Guards Parade, the parade will include the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division.

The Queen’s residences at Sandringham and Balmoral will be open for residents and visitors across the Bank Holiday.

Additionally, a beacon will be lit in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace to mark the Jubilee, with beacons also lit in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

On 3 June, the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The next day on 4 June, there will be a platinum party at Buckingham Palace, with some of the world’s biggest stars expected to perform, though no names have been released at this stage.

On 5 June, there will be a Big Jubilee Lunch, with street parties taking place across the UK to mark the end of the Bank Holiday.

Finally, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be held in London which will tell the story of the Queen’s 70-year reign. The pageant will include a “river of hope” section that includes 200 silk flags intended to appear like a river as it travels down The Mall.

In July, displays will be put up by the Royal Collection Trust at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in order to mark the Queen’s rise to the throne.

Additional reporting by PA