Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be commemorated with concert, bench and more

A musical tribute and a place to sit and reflect are just two ways the Town of Aurora is looking to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

On Sunday, February 6, Queen Elizbeth II marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. In a statement released over the weekend, the long-serving Head of State re-iterated her commitment to the Commonwealth.

“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service,” she said. “As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for. These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefited us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.

“As I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities – after some difficult times for so many of us – in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.”

Celebration will be the order of the day when Aurora commemorates the anniversary.

At a date to be determined this spring or summer, one Wednesday in the Town’s popular Concerts in the Park series will be dedicated to the Jubilee with a “Last Night at the Proms” style concert.

A more permanent reminder of the milestone will be the placement of a commemorative bench at Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Park, in addition to other ideas that are contingent on receiving a grant from the Federal Government.

“One of the concerts will be dedicated to A Night at the Proms to honour the Jubilee year,” says Lisa Warth, Manager of Recreation for Town of Aurora. “The other thing we’re hoping to do, even without a grant, is a bench dedication at Jubilee Park, with some sort of commemorative plaque [recognizing] the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We’re thinking of doing something to commemorate the occasion in the Canada Day Parade, either specially-decorated float or a banner we could have volunteers carry. We want to have a tea at the Seniors’ Centre [similar to one held in 2015 to mark the Queen becoming the longest-reigning monarch] just to have a free event seniors could attend. That would likely be in the spring.”

The start of the Platinum Jubilee Year was marked across the country on Sunday with the unveiling of Canada’s official Jubilee Emblem, a definitive stamp from Canada Post, and a new coin from the Royal Canadian Mint.

A flag bearing the Platinum Jubilee Emblem was also raised at Queen’s Park in a virtual ceremony overseen by Lieutenant-Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell with a special message from Premier Doug Ford “as we celebrate her 70 years of service to the Commonwealth and its people.”

“The Commonwealth is built on the highest qualities of the spirit of man, friendship, loyalty and the desire for freedom and peace,” he said. “Her Majesty has demonstrated this spirit throughout her lifetime of leadership and public service, and as she has never wavered to her dedication, devotion and duty to serving the people since ascending the throne in 1952. Her enduring leadership, perseverance and the values she champions have helped and inspired millions of people here in Ontario and around the world. On this special day, I would like to thank Her Majesty the Queen for everything she’s done to make Canada, the Commonwealth and the world a better place.”

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran