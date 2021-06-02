Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations unveiled for extra 2022 bank holiday

(Independent)

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June 2022, creating an additional bank holiday next year.

The milestone means Her Majesty will be the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. She acceded to the throne at age 25 in 1952.

Announcing the news from the royal family’s official Twitter account, a spokesperson said: “The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.”

A number of events are planned for the celebratory four-day weekend, including Trooping the Colour, lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, and a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, and the lighting of the beacons will take place on Thursday 2 June 2022.

Beacons will also be lit in each capital cities of the Commonwealth countries for the first time to celebrate the occasion, as well as throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK overseas territories.

There will also be a live ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’ concert, The Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

“The extended bank holiday weekend will see public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on the Queen’s 70 years of service,” added the spokesperson.

Read More

Michael Flynn suggests USA should have a Myanmar-style coup

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take paternity and maternity leave?

Kate Middleton jokes about getting Prince William a Spider-Man suit