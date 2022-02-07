Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations start with Green Park gun salute

Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 gun salute in Green Park (AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been marked with artillery fire on Monday as Her Majesty celebrates 70 years on throne.

The King’s Troop Royal House Artillery fired in Green Park at midday, with The Honourable Artillery Company performing another gun salute at the Tower of London at 1pm as the Queen celebrates the official start to her Platinum Jubilee.

Under royal tradition, gun salutes are not held on a Sunday - which coincided with the official day of the Queen’s accession - and are therefore held the following day.

At 12pm, The King’s Troop fired a 42-gun salute from Green Park.

The gun salute took place to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (PA)

Four 25-pounder guns located on Tower Wharf facing the River Thames, will then be fired at 1pm by The Honourable Artillery company.

On Sunday, Her Majesty, 95, used the Jubilee to request that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, be known as the Queen Consort when Prince Charles, 73, becomes King.

This photograph has been released to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reign and the start of her #PlatinumJubilee year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/Ars3zaPusT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 6, 2022

The Queen, who becomes the first British monarch to reach the landmark event, said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Story continues

The Queen took to the throne following the death of her father Prince George VI in 1952, and this year’s accession will also mark the first since Prince Philip died last April.

“Tomorrow, 6th February, marks the 70th anniversary of my Accession in 1952. It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign,” she said.

“I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family. I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it.

“It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.”

Brits will also be handed an additional day off in order to mark the event on June 3.