Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday 2022 LIVE: Monarch to miss Epsom races for the third time in her reign as Princess Anne to attend

The Queen will miss the races on Saturday (REUTERS)

Good morning and welcome to today’s liveblog on the Jubilee Weekend.

First up: the Queen will miss the Epsom Derby for just the third time in her reign due to ongoing mobility issues.

The 96-year-old monarch was forced to pull out of the St Paul’s Thanksgiving Service on Friday, after suffering “some disomfort” after Thursday’s events.

It is thought Princess Anne will attend the showpiece event on Saturday in place of her mother who has attended the races throughout her reign.

On Saturday, the royals will also attend the Platinum Party at the Palace which will see performances from Duran Duran and Hanz Zimmer.

Both Princes Charles and William, will give speeches at the event while Sir David Attenborough and Stephen Fry will attend the event to end day three of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

William will also visit Wales on Saturday while the Earl and Coutness of Wessex will attend a Big Jubilee Lunch.

Platinum Jubilee 2022: Best Pictures

Pictures from Friday’s St Paul’s service

07:48 , Vicky Jessop

For those who missed them yesterday, the Royal family headed to Westminster Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving.

Though the Queen was expected to attend, she was forced to pull out of the event at the last minute due to ongoing mobility issues, leaving her son Prince Charles to lead the service.

Among attendees were Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Yesterday marked their first official trip back to the UK since they left for California in 2020. As they are no longer working royals, they did not make an appearance on the balcony yesterday for the Buckingham Palace celebrations, but were seated in Westminster Abbey alongside Prince Harry’s cousin Eugenie.

Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, leave St Paul’s Cathedral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

(PA)

(PA)

What’s happening today?

08:30 , Vicky Jessop

The majority of today’s Jubilee festivities will take place this evening, at the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The stage, which will be erected in front of the palace, will host big names including Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross (who will close the show), Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and of course Eurovision champion Sam Ryder.

Story continues

Expected to welcome over 20,000 people over a two-and-a-half-hour performance, it looks set to be a big night - and Princes Charles and William will be there to address the crowd.

However, there is also the promise of Epsom Derby this afternoon. Though the Queen has since confirmed that she will not be attending due to ongoing ill health, her daughter, the Princess Royal, will be attending in her stead.

In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be heading to Cardiff to meet the crew and performers behind the Jubilee concert being staged at Cardiff Castle tonight.