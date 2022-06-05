Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday 2022 LIVE: Queen’s hologram features in golden coronation carriage during Platinum Pageant

Elizabeth Gregory and Jonathan Kanengoni
·14 min read
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday 2022 LIVE: Queen’s hologram features in golden coronation carriage during Platinum Pageant

The Queen’s hologram was included in the golden coronation carriage for the Platinum Pageant parade.

In an incredible piece of technological wonder, a hologram of Her Majesty from her coronation appeared waving to the crowd in 1953.

The appearance of the carriage was its first in 20 years. An army of 10,00 volunteers, dancers, musicians and members of the military are involved in the pageant.

Both Princes Charles and William are in attendance for the final showpiece of the weekend. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is also in attendance alongside Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Earlier in the day Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall travelled to the Oval cricket ground for the final day of the celebrations on Sunday.

The pair inspected the food and decorations laid out for The Big Lunch at the south London cricket ground and toasted those at the event as Britons across the country hold their own lunches and street parties.

Platinum Jubilee 2022: The Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Attend Big Jubilee Lunch At The Oval

Members of The Royal Family take their seats at the pageant

15:13 , Elizabeth Gregory

Princess Anne (Getty Images)
Princess Anne (Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice (Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice (Getty Images)

Kate, William, Johnson, Starmer and Mike Tindall take their pageant seats

14:59 , Elizabeth Gregory

William and eldest son Prince George (AP)
William and eldest son Prince George (AP)
Kate Middleton and her son Prince Louis (Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and her son Prince Louis (Getty Images)
Keir Starmer (PA)
Keir Starmer (PA)
Boris Johnson and Mike Tindall (Getty Images)
Boris Johnson and Mike Tindall (Getty Images)

The pageant begins

14:49 , Bill Mcloughlin

The pageant has begun. Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cornwall are some of the Royals in attendance – they stood up as the procession began.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence is also in attendance, as is Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sitting in the royal box at Buckingham Palace with his wife Carrie. Others present in the box include Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters, Mia and Lena.

The Gold State Coach is now proceeding down The Mall - and there is a hologram of The Queen inside

14:39 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Gold State Coach is now proceeding down The Mall, and the ‘surprise’ that event organisers teased has finally been revealed: there is a hologram of The Queen inside.

The Queen’s carriage (PA)
The Queen’s carriage (PA)

Platinum Champions says that Jubilee exposure is great for charity work

14:31 , Elizabeth Gregory

A celebrated volunteer has said that the Duchess of Cornwall’s Jubilee commendation is great exposure for his ongoing charity work.

“The exposure we’re getting for it is a really good thing for the project and for the young people that you’re seeing today,” said Steve Barnabis.

Barnabis, who runs youth and anti-knife crime project Project Zero, has been selected as one of the 70 Platinum Champions chosen from thousands of volunteers from across the UK.

For the special award, the Royal Voluntary Service asked for people to nominate their volunteer heroes. Thousands of entries were then narrowed down to 490 people, which was again narrowed down to just 70 candidates. These 70 volunteers were celebrated at The Big Jubilee Lunch in The Oval this morning, attended by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Barnabis works for Project Zero, which is based in Waltham Forest and aims to see zero deaths of young people due to knife crime.

“We know it’s very complex and there’s a wide range of issues as to why someone could become a victim or a perpetrator of knife crime, but our thing is about engaging them in activities to promote social inclusion to help young people discover their goals, their dreams and objectives and trying to get rid of any barriers that will stop them from reaching where they want to reach to,” said Barnabis.

The volunteer, who has been working with young people for over 34 years, said: “Some young people from disadvantaged backgrounds might not be in the right place at the right time for some of those jobs that are widely available for those from more privileged backgrounds.”

“We’re all about engaging young people in positive activities. We’re based in Waltham Forest, and we want to see a year where there’s been zero deaths of a young person because of knife crime.”

Project Zero focuses on engagement, inclusion and employment. It offers a wide range of activities and facilities including holiday programs, youth clubs, singing and dancing, drama and a gaming lounge.

“On inclusion, we focus on people that may have been excluded, harder to reach, support around mental health and things like that,” added Barnabis.

Everyone is taking their final positions for the pageant

13:55 , Elizabeth Gregory

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery have been seen riding across London, getting into position for the pageant.

Map released in final hours before the pageant

13:42 , Elizabeth Gregory

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant has shared a helpful map detailing the route of the imminent event. The pageant will start on Whitehall, continue down the mall and finish outside Buckingham Palace.

People are celebrating at the The Long Walk Windsor Castle, Windsor

13:12 , Elizabeth Gregory

People are celebrating the Jubilee along the historic Long Walk – the 3-mile avenue from Windsor Castle to the Copper Horse Statue.

The avenue runs nearby Frogmore Cottage, the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they are in the UK, and where the couple is staying over the Jubilee weekend.

The festivities have been continuing in Windsor over the weekend: Yesterday tens of thousands of people gathered in Windsor Great Park to enjoy a picnic as part of the Jubilee celebrations. There was music and vintage cars, and some people arrived in costume.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Platinum Party at the Palace attracts large overnight audience

12:50 , Bill Mcloughlin

According to the BBC, a peak of13.4 million viewers watched coverage on BBC One with an average overnight audience of 11.2 million.

That number constitued a 66.8 per cent share of the national TV audience.

Prince Charles and Camilla depart Oval Jubilee lunch

12:39 , Bill Mcloughlin

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have left the Oval as the final day of the weekend continues.

The pair also inspected the food on show (Evening Standard)
The pair also inspected the food on show (Evening Standard)
The pair toasted those in attendance (Evening Standard)
The pair toasted those in attendance (Evening Standard)
The pair have now left the lunch (Evening Standard)
The pair have now left the lunch (Evening Standard)

Charles and Camilla toast the Jubilee

12:18 , Elizabeth Gregory

(Jonathan Kanengoni)
(Jonathan Kanengoni)

A group of volunteers have been awarded as Platinum Champions at The Oval Jubilee lunch

12:11 , Elizabeth Gregory

A group of 70 volunteers from across the UK have been awarded as Platinum Champions at the Jubilee lunch being attended by Charles and Camilla.

The Royal Voluntary Service put a call out asking for people to nominate their volunteer heroes. From thousands of entries, the volunteer heroes were narrowed down to 490 people, and now the 70 most outstanding volunteers have been invited to celebrate their achievements at The Oval with Charles, Camilla and the charity’s ambassadors.

VIP judges helping to select the 70 winning volunteers included Myleene Klass, Elaine Page, Gethin Jones, Ade Adepitan and Felicity Kendal.

The awards were split into seven categories including older people and dementia support, children and young people, crisis and welfare, community, and mental health and companionship.

Winners include Joan Brown who set up Scottish charity Lucky-Ewe, which uses dairy sheep to help young people and those with additional needs from falling through the gap between school and employment, and Jonathan Bamborough, who compiles, produces and seels compilation music to raise money for charity Streetlife.

The Platinum Champion Awards are an official Jubilee project that’s been launched by the Royal Voluntary Service and its president The Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess of Cornwall said: “Congratulations to all our Platinum Champions – and my heartfelt thanks to you and to the millions of volunteers across the UK who give their time and talents so generously.”

Catherine Johnstone, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “All of the Platinum Champions are heroes in my eyes and it’s been wonderful to meet and thank some of them in person.”

“The Big Jubilee Lunch really was the perfect way to come together and celebrate their extraordinary voluntary service.”

The Royals continue to inspect Lucy Sparrow’s art work

11:43 , Elizabeth Gregory

(Jonathan Kanengoni)
(Jonathan Kanengoni)

Charles and Camilla inspect giant art piece

11:39 , Elizabeth Gregory

Prince Charles and Camilla looking at artist Lucy Sparrow’s giant felt art piece. It features the Platinum Pudding, scotch eggs and fruit platters and will be displayed at the entrance to Buckingham Palace later this year.

Across the UK people are also celebrating national Thank You day

11:37 , Elizabeth Gregory

Today is also national Thank You day, a date picked to coincide with the final day of the Jubilee weekend.

The holiday was celebrated for the first time last year and is a chance to express gratitude to friends, family and members of the community.

“`There’s never been a better excuse for a great big party, to say thank you to everyone who has helped us through. That’s why Sunday 5th June is this year’s Thank You Day,” says the Thank You Day site.

“We’re getting together as friends, families, neighbours and communities, to raise a glass to The Queen for 70 years outstanding service, and say a great big thank you to each other as well.”

The Royals have arrived at The Oval

11:03 , Elizabeth Gregory

Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived at The Oval (Jonathan Kanengoni&nbsp;)
Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived at The Oval (Jonathan Kanengoni )

Everything you need to know about the Gold State Coach

10:53 , Elizabeth Gregory

The Gold State Coach will be front and centre of today’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The coach only ever carries the sovereign, and it was the same coach that transported The Queen to her Coronation 70 years ago.

It has not been seen in on the streets of London for over twenty years.

Built in 1762, it will be drawn by eight Windsor Grey horses – as is tradition. This time the Queen will not be riding the coach, but there is set to be a ‘surprise’ for attendees.

The coach has been significantly overhauled four times: once in 1820 for King George IV, once in 1902 for the coronation of King Edward VII, once in 1953 for the coronation of The Queen and lastly in 1977 when it was regilded for The Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

When it is not being used, the Gold State Coach is on public display at the Royal Mews when they are open.

Guests arriving at The Oval

10:44 , Elizabeth Gregory

Prince Charles and Camilla are said to be attending soon.

(Jonathan Kanengoni&nbsp;)
(Jonathan Kanengoni )

Kate has posted new pictures of their three children baking during the Jubilee weekend

10:37 , Elizabeth Gregory

The Duchess of Cambridge has posted new pictures of their three children baking during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are seen piping icing onto cupcakes with their mother.

The official Cambridge Twitter account said: “Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!”

Read our story here.

Lee Mack’s partygate joke is still reverberating

10:10 , Elizabeth Gregory

The comedian made a partygate joke in front of the Prime Minister during the Jubilee concert yesterday.

“Finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive,” said Mack. At the time the Prime Minister was sitting in the royal box.

It came just one day after Boris Johnson was booed at a Platinum Jubilee celebration at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Read our story here.

Crowds are already starting to form at The Oval

09:48 , Elizabeth Gregory

(Jonathan Kanengoni&nbsp;)
(Jonathan Kanengoni )

The Big Jubilee Lunch will be taking place across London

09:42 , Elizabeth Gregory

Today is all about refreshments. 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee Lunches, which will include street parties and afternoon tea too.

There will also be 600 international Big Jubilee Lunches taking place across the world – including in Canada, Brazil and New Zealand.

Members of the Royal Family will be joining in with the lunches today: Prince Charles and Camilla will be dining at The Oval cricket ground and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will be attending a lunch at Windsor Castle.

Artist Lucy Sparrow will be presenting a giant felt piece of art, featuring the Platinum Pudding, scotch eggs and fruit platters, to Charles and Camilla at The Oval. It will be displayed at the entrance to Buckingham Palace later this year.

The first Big Lunch was organised in 2009 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and the second lunch was held three years later to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee.

You can find the nearest Big Lunch events happening to you on the Eden Project Communities website.

What to expect on the final day of the Jubilee weekend

08:47 , Bill Mcloughlin

It’s the fourth and final day of the Jubilee weekend, and today’s celebrations will be centred around a parade and pageant in London.

The parade

Starting at 2.30pm, the three-kilometre parade will begin outside the Palace of Westminster, head through Whitehall and Trafalgar Square, pass by the Admiralty Arch, and then continue down towards the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace. It will travel along Birdcage Walk and St James’s Park.

It will be led by the 260-year-old Gold State Coach – the same carriage that took the Queen to her 1953 coronation.

What to expect

The pageant will be divided into four parts. The first ‘For Queen And Country’ will be a military parade of 1,750 people and 200 horses, bringing together all branches of the British armed forces from across the Commonwealth.

The second, ‘The Time Of Our Lives’, will be a celebration of British music, culture and technology over the last 70 years.

The third, ‘Let’s Celebrate’, will tell the story of the Queen’s life, broken down into 12 parts.

There will be a 20-ft puppet of the Queen as a young woman, plus a 21ft-tall puppet dragon with giant wings as wide as the Mall. There will also be a show of 80 dancers who will recreate her coronation robe.

The fourth, ‘Happy And Glorious’, will be a musical moment, with a gospel choir and the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines. The public will be invited to join in and sing the national anthem. It is set to take place around the Queen Victoria Memorial and in front of the palace.

In total, there are going to be 10,000 people involved in the pageant, including 6,000 volunteers and 2,500 members of the general public.

Who will be there?

A few famous faces are set to appear throughout the day, including Sir Cliff Richard, Jeremy Irons, Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Rosie Jones, Gary Lineker, Kadeena Cox, Heston Blumenthal, Alan Titchmarsh, James Martin, Gok Wan and Bill Bailey.

At 5pm, Ed Sheeren will end the day’s celebrations with a musical act.

Which members of the Royal Family will be in attendance?

Charles and Camilla will be attending a lunch at the Oval cricket ground in London and The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be attending a street party along Windsor’s Long Walk.

It is not clear yet if The Queen, who had to sit out from some of the weekend’s activities due to mobility issues, will attend today’s events. However, there is some speculation that the Royal Family may appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the pageant finale.

What else is going on?

Across the rest of the UK, over 60,000 people have registered to host Big Jubilee lunches and ten million people will be joining the celebrations.

Watch: Prince Charles pays tribute to Queen

08:46 , Bill Mcloughlin

Pictures from Saturday’s incredible concert

07:41 , Bill Mcloughlin

The drone display over Buckingham Palace drew the admiration of revellers (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)
The drone display over Buckingham Palace drew the admiration of revellers (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, praised the Queen during the party at the Palace (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, praised the Queen during the party at the Palace (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
Party at the Palace revellers have said they felt like ‘part of history’ celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the grounds of her home (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)
Party at the Palace revellers have said they felt like ‘part of history’ celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the grounds of her home (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)
The Queen and Paddington bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films/PA) (PA Media)
The Queen and Paddington bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films/PA) (PA Media)
Sir Rod Stewart performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace. Joe Giddens/PA (PA Wire)
Sir Rod Stewart performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace. Joe Giddens/PA (PA Wire)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jubilee concert: Lee Mack makes Partygate joke in front of Boris Johnson during Queen’s celebrations

    ‘That wasn’t in the autocue,’ Mack told crowd members, which included the PM himself

  • Harry Kane hails ‘great player’ Tammy Abraham as England captain relishes competition

    After struggling for regular game time under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, the signing of Romelu Lukaku afforded the 24-year-old the chance to move elsewhere last summer. While the England forward was linked with what appeared to be a more natural move to another Premier League side, it was Roma who shelled out £34m to bring him to the Italian capital. Putting the disappointment of missing England’s Euro 2020 squad behind him, Abraham scored 27 goals in 53 club appearances across all competitions during a prolific first season in Serie A.

  • Platinum Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth II Steals The Show With Paddington Bear At Her Party at the Palace, Before Royal Princes Take To The Stage

    The Queen may have decided to skip the music concert held as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but that didn’t stop her stealing the show with a surprise cameo role in a sketch to kick off the event. Viewers and the live audience watched in delight as Paddington Bear found his way into the […]

  • Queen’s platinum jubilee: What is the pageant route and what time does it start? (OLD)

    The major procession will tell the story of the Queen’s 70-year reign

  • Platinum Jubilee concert – live: Diana Ross leads grand finale at BBC celebration

    All the updates from the star-studded ceremony

  • Cale Makar raising the bar for Avalanche

    DENVER — Connor McDavid collected the puck inside in his own blue line and was off to the races. Less than a minute into Game 2 of the Western Conference final, the only thing standing in the way of the Edmonton Oilers captain — and in the way of another potential jaw-dropping highlight from the lightning-quick superstar — was Cale Makar. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman retreated backwards at a breathless pace before pivoting, angling McDavid away from danger and poking the puck off his stick.

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Speed is the Avalanche's greatest attribute

    The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • OG Anuoby is an NBA commodity & the Raptors know it

    Rumours have been swirling recently that OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role in Toronto. While we don't know how much truth there is to that, we do know the NBA is paying attention to how the Raptors are constructing their roster. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • After a solid run in May, Vancouver Whitecaps look to continue climb against RSL

    VANCOUVER — Despite a lacklustre start to the season, the Vancouver Whitecaps didn't give up. Now the club's resiliency is starting to pay off. A 3-1-1 record in May dug the 'Caps (4-7-2) out of Major League Soccer's basement and a pair of wins in Canadian Championship play boosted the group's confidence. Last week, Vancouver marked another milestone, collecting its first road points of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. The Whitecaps' recent run comes down to the team ha