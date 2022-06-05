Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday 2022 LIVE: Queen’s hologram features in golden coronation carriage during Platinum Pageant

The Queen’s hologram was included in the golden coronation carriage for the Platinum Pageant parade.

In an incredible piece of technological wonder, a hologram of Her Majesty from her coronation appeared waving to the crowd in 1953.

The appearance of the carriage was its first in 20 years. An army of 10,00 volunteers, dancers, musicians and members of the military are involved in the pageant.

Both Princes Charles and William are in attendance for the final showpiece of the weekend. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is also in attendance alongside Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Earlier in the day Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall travelled to the Oval cricket ground for the final day of the celebrations on Sunday.

The pair inspected the food and decorations laid out for The Big Lunch at the south London cricket ground and toasted those at the event as Britons across the country hold their own lunches and street parties.

Platinum Jubilee 2022: The Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Attend Big Jubilee Lunch At The Oval

Members of The Royal Family take their seats at the pageant

15:13 , Elizabeth Gregory

Princess Anne (Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice (Getty Images)

Kate, William, Johnson, Starmer and Mike Tindall take their pageant seats

14:59 , Elizabeth Gregory

William and eldest son Prince George (AP)

Kate Middleton and her son Prince Louis (Getty Images)

Keir Starmer (PA)

Boris Johnson and Mike Tindall (Getty Images)

The pageant begins

14:49 , Bill Mcloughlin

The pageant has begun. Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cornwall are some of the Royals in attendance – they stood up as the procession began.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence is also in attendance, as is Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sitting in the royal box at Buckingham Palace with his wife Carrie. Others present in the box include Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters, Mia and Lena.

The Gold State Coach is now proceeding down The Mall - and there is a hologram of The Queen inside

14:39 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Gold State Coach is now proceeding down The Mall, and the ‘surprise’ that event organisers teased has finally been revealed: there is a hologram of The Queen inside.

Story continues

The Queen’s carriage (PA)

Platinum Champions says that Jubilee exposure is great for charity work

14:31 , Elizabeth Gregory

A celebrated volunteer has said that the Duchess of Cornwall’s Jubilee commendation is great exposure for his ongoing charity work.

“The exposure we’re getting for it is a really good thing for the project and for the young people that you’re seeing today,” said Steve Barnabis.

Barnabis, who runs youth and anti-knife crime project Project Zero, has been selected as one of the 70 Platinum Champions chosen from thousands of volunteers from across the UK.

For the special award, the Royal Voluntary Service asked for people to nominate their volunteer heroes. Thousands of entries were then narrowed down to 490 people, which was again narrowed down to just 70 candidates. These 70 volunteers were celebrated at The Big Jubilee Lunch in The Oval this morning, attended by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Barnabis works for Project Zero, which is based in Waltham Forest and aims to see zero deaths of young people due to knife crime.

“We know it’s very complex and there’s a wide range of issues as to why someone could become a victim or a perpetrator of knife crime, but our thing is about engaging them in activities to promote social inclusion to help young people discover their goals, their dreams and objectives and trying to get rid of any barriers that will stop them from reaching where they want to reach to,” said Barnabis.

The volunteer, who has been working with young people for over 34 years, said: “Some young people from disadvantaged backgrounds might not be in the right place at the right time for some of those jobs that are widely available for those from more privileged backgrounds.”

“We’re all about engaging young people in positive activities. We’re based in Waltham Forest, and we want to see a year where there’s been zero deaths of a young person because of knife crime.”

Project Zero focuses on engagement, inclusion and employment. It offers a wide range of activities and facilities including holiday programs, youth clubs, singing and dancing, drama and a gaming lounge.

“On inclusion, we focus on people that may have been excluded, harder to reach, support around mental health and things like that,” added Barnabis.

Everyone is taking their final positions for the pageant

13:55 , Elizabeth Gregory

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery have been seen riding across London, getting into position for the pageant.

.@KingsTroopRHA move past the @QGCanopy Tree of Trees, Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial as they prepare to form up for the military section of the @Jubilee_Pageant. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/bd5vCtgVj8 — The Royal Parks (@theroyalparks) June 5, 2022

Map released in final hours before the pageant

13:42 , Elizabeth Gregory

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant has shared a helpful map detailing the route of the imminent event. The pageant will start on Whitehall, continue down the mall and finish outside Buckingham Palace.

The #PlatinumJubilee Pageant will begin on Whitehall, head down The Mall and will culminate outside the iconic Buckingham Palace 👑 pic.twitter.com/yDoYlxM8vE — Platinum Jubilee Pageant (@Jubilee_Pageant) June 5, 2022

People are celebrating at the The Long Walk Windsor Castle, Windsor

13:12 , Elizabeth Gregory

People are celebrating the Jubilee along the historic Long Walk – the 3-mile avenue from Windsor Castle to the Copper Horse Statue.

The avenue runs nearby Frogmore Cottage, the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they are in the UK, and where the couple is staying over the Jubilee weekend.

The festivities have been continuing in Windsor over the weekend: Yesterday tens of thousands of people gathered in Windsor Great Park to enjoy a picnic as part of the Jubilee celebrations. There was music and vintage cars, and some people arrived in costume.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Platinum Party at the Palace attracts large overnight audience

12:50 , Bill Mcloughlin

According to the BBC, a peak of13.4 million viewers watched coverage on BBC One with an average overnight audience of 11.2 million.

That number constitued a 66.8 per cent share of the national TV audience.

Prince Charles and Camilla depart Oval Jubilee lunch

12:39 , Bill Mcloughlin

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have left the Oval as the final day of the weekend continues.

The pair also inspected the food on show (Evening Standard)

The pair toasted those in attendance (Evening Standard)

The pair have now left the lunch (Evening Standard)

Charles and Camilla toast the Jubilee

12:18 , Elizabeth Gregory

(Jonathan Kanengoni)

A group of volunteers have been awarded as Platinum Champions at The Oval Jubilee lunch

12:11 , Elizabeth Gregory

A group of 70 volunteers from across the UK have been awarded as Platinum Champions at the Jubilee lunch being attended by Charles and Camilla.

The Royal Voluntary Service put a call out asking for people to nominate their volunteer heroes. From thousands of entries, the volunteer heroes were narrowed down to 490 people, and now the 70 most outstanding volunteers have been invited to celebrate their achievements at The Oval with Charles, Camilla and the charity’s ambassadors.

VIP judges helping to select the 70 winning volunteers included Myleene Klass, Elaine Page, Gethin Jones, Ade Adepitan and Felicity Kendal.

The awards were split into seven categories including older people and dementia support, children and young people, crisis and welfare, community, and mental health and companionship.

Winners include Joan Brown who set up Scottish charity Lucky-Ewe, which uses dairy sheep to help young people and those with additional needs from falling through the gap between school and employment, and Jonathan Bamborough, who compiles, produces and seels compilation music to raise money for charity Streetlife.

The Platinum Champion Awards are an official Jubilee project that’s been launched by the Royal Voluntary Service and its president The Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess of Cornwall said: “Congratulations to all our Platinum Champions – and my heartfelt thanks to you and to the millions of volunteers across the UK who give their time and talents so generously.”

Catherine Johnstone, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “All of the Platinum Champions are heroes in my eyes and it’s been wonderful to meet and thank some of them in person.”

“The Big Jubilee Lunch really was the perfect way to come together and celebrate their extraordinary voluntary service.”

The Royals continue to inspect Lucy Sparrow’s art work

11:43 , Elizabeth Gregory

(Jonathan Kanengoni)

Charles and Camilla inspect giant art piece

11:39 , Elizabeth Gregory

Prince Charles and Camilla looking at artist Lucy Sparrow’s giant felt art piece. It features the Platinum Pudding, scotch eggs and fruit platters and will be displayed at the entrance to Buckingham Palace later this year.

Across the UK people are also celebrating national Thank You day

11:37 , Elizabeth Gregory

Today is also national Thank You day, a date picked to coincide with the final day of the Jubilee weekend.

The holiday was celebrated for the first time last year and is a chance to express gratitude to friends, family and members of the community.

“`There’s never been a better excuse for a great big party, to say thank you to everyone who has helped us through. That’s why Sunday 5th June is this year’s Thank You Day,” says the Thank You Day site.

“We’re getting together as friends, families, neighbours and communities, to raise a glass to The Queen for 70 years outstanding service, and say a great big thank you to each other as well.”

The Royals have arrived at The Oval

11:03 , Elizabeth Gregory

Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived at The Oval (Jonathan Kanengoni )

Everything you need to know about the Gold State Coach

10:53 , Elizabeth Gregory

The Gold State Coach will be front and centre of today’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The coach only ever carries the sovereign, and it was the same coach that transported The Queen to her Coronation 70 years ago.

It has not been seen in on the streets of London for over twenty years.

Built in 1762, it will be drawn by eight Windsor Grey horses – as is tradition. This time the Queen will not be riding the coach, but there is set to be a ‘surprise’ for attendees.

The coach has been significantly overhauled four times: once in 1820 for King George IV, once in 1902 for the coronation of King Edward VII, once in 1953 for the coronation of The Queen and lastly in 1977 when it was regilded for The Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

When it is not being used, the Gold State Coach is on public display at the Royal Mews when they are open.

Guests arriving at The Oval

10:44 , Elizabeth Gregory

Prince Charles and Camilla are said to be attending soon.

(Jonathan Kanengoni )

Kate has posted new pictures of their three children baking during the Jubilee weekend

10:37 , Elizabeth Gregory

The Duchess of Cambridge has posted new pictures of their three children baking during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are seen piping icing onto cupcakes with their mother.

The official Cambridge Twitter account said: “Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!”

Read our story here.

Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉



We hope you like them! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/lK9QkaGugB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022

Lee Mack’s partygate joke is still reverberating

10:10 , Elizabeth Gregory

The comedian made a partygate joke in front of the Prime Minister during the Jubilee concert yesterday.

“Finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive,” said Mack. At the time the Prime Minister was sitting in the royal box.

It came just one day after Boris Johnson was booed at a Platinum Jubilee celebration at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Read our story here.

Crowds are already starting to form at The Oval

09:48 , Elizabeth Gregory

(Jonathan Kanengoni )

The Big Jubilee Lunch will be taking place across London

09:42 , Elizabeth Gregory

Today is all about refreshments. 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee Lunches, which will include street parties and afternoon tea too.

There will also be 600 international Big Jubilee Lunches taking place across the world – including in Canada, Brazil and New Zealand.

Members of the Royal Family will be joining in with the lunches today: Prince Charles and Camilla will be dining at The Oval cricket ground and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will be attending a lunch at Windsor Castle.

Artist Lucy Sparrow will be presenting a giant felt piece of art, featuring the Platinum Pudding, scotch eggs and fruit platters, to Charles and Camilla at The Oval. It will be displayed at the entrance to Buckingham Palace later this year.

The first Big Lunch was organised in 2009 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and the second lunch was held three years later to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee.

You can find the nearest Big Lunch events happening to you on the Eden Project Communities website.

What to expect on the final day of the Jubilee weekend

08:47 , Bill Mcloughlin

It’s the fourth and final day of the Jubilee weekend, and today’s celebrations will be centred around a parade and pageant in London.

The parade

Starting at 2.30pm, the three-kilometre parade will begin outside the Palace of Westminster, head through Whitehall and Trafalgar Square, pass by the Admiralty Arch, and then continue down towards the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace. It will travel along Birdcage Walk and St James’s Park.

It will be led by the 260-year-old Gold State Coach – the same carriage that took the Queen to her 1953 coronation.

What to expect

The pageant will be divided into four parts. The first ‘For Queen And Country’ will be a military parade of 1,750 people and 200 horses, bringing together all branches of the British armed forces from across the Commonwealth.

The second, ‘The Time Of Our Lives’, will be a celebration of British music, culture and technology over the last 70 years.

The third, ‘Let’s Celebrate’, will tell the story of the Queen’s life, broken down into 12 parts.

There will be a 20-ft puppet of the Queen as a young woman, plus a 21ft-tall puppet dragon with giant wings as wide as the Mall. There will also be a show of 80 dancers who will recreate her coronation robe.

The fourth, ‘Happy And Glorious’, will be a musical moment, with a gospel choir and the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines. The public will be invited to join in and sing the national anthem. It is set to take place around the Queen Victoria Memorial and in front of the palace.

In total, there are going to be 10,000 people involved in the pageant, including 6,000 volunteers and 2,500 members of the general public.

Who will be there?

A few famous faces are set to appear throughout the day, including Sir Cliff Richard, Jeremy Irons, Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Rosie Jones, Gary Lineker, Kadeena Cox, Heston Blumenthal, Alan Titchmarsh, James Martin, Gok Wan and Bill Bailey.

At 5pm, Ed Sheeren will end the day’s celebrations with a musical act.

Which members of the Royal Family will be in attendance?

Charles and Camilla will be attending a lunch at the Oval cricket ground in London and The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be attending a street party along Windsor’s Long Walk.

It is not clear yet if The Queen, who had to sit out from some of the weekend’s activities due to mobility issues, will attend today’s events. However, there is some speculation that the Royal Family may appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the pageant finale.

What else is going on?

Across the rest of the UK, over 60,000 people have registered to host Big Jubilee lunches and ten million people will be joining the celebrations.

Watch: Prince Charles pays tribute to Queen

08:46 , Bill Mcloughlin

Pictures from Saturday’s incredible concert

07:41 , Bill Mcloughlin

The drone display over Buckingham Palace drew the admiration of revellers (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, praised the Queen during the party at the Palace (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Party at the Palace revellers have said they felt like ‘part of history’ celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the grounds of her home (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen and Paddington bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films/PA) (PA Media)