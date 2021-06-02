Queen’s Platinum celebrations to include party, pageant - and day off

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will include a party, pageant and a four-day weekend, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The celebrations from June 2 to 5, across a special four-day Bank Holiday, will mark the first time any British sovereign has been on the throne for 70 years.

The BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert as a show piece for the commemorations, Buckingham Palace said.

“It will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign,” a statement said.

Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend this special event. Details of the ballot for UK residents to secure audience tickets will be released in due course.

On the final day, June 5, The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place featuring more than 5,000 people from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets.

It will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume and celebrate the service of Her Majesty’s reign, as well as honouring the collective service of people and communities across the country.

There will also be a Big Jubilee Lunch - which will bring the Jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community.

People will be invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours as part of the celebrations.

“A Big Jubilee Lunch can be big or small - street party or picnic, tea and cake or a garden barbeque. The Big Lunch provides tips and ideas for hosting an event,” the Palace said.

The events are being organised to mark Queen becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service, having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952 when Her Majesty was 25 years old.

An extended bank holiday, from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June, will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.

Throughout the year, Her Majesty and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark the occasion culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.

