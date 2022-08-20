Queen’s Park: Police release image of suspect following fatal shooting

Sami Quadri
·2 min read
The suspect before the murder took place (Met Police)
Detectives have released images of a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Queen’s Park.

Daneche Tison was shot in the chest outside a block of flats on Bruckner Street in the early hours of Tuesday, July 19.

Police arrived at the location at 1.56am but the 26-year-old had already made his way to hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Seven men, aged between 21 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Daneche Tison (Met Police)
Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick said:“Today I am renewing the appeal for information on this brutal murder.

“I know that someone knows who killed Daneche and I am hoping that seeing the images of the suspect, before Daneche’s life was so cruelly taken, prompts them to do the right thing and come forward.

“Given that there are so many ways to provide information, including with guaranteed anonymity, it is hard to imagine why anyone would protect a murderer. If you can help please don’t hesitate, just share what you know.”

A post-mortem examination held on Thursday, 21 July, confirmed Daneche died from a gunshot wound to the heart. He had also suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

A spokesperson for Daneche’s family said: “It’s been a month since we lost our beloved son, brother, grandson, and nephew Daneche Tison. Our lives will never be the same.

“Our sole mission now as a family is to find out who was responsible for cutting such a young and talented life short before his time, and will not rest until we do.

“We would appreciate anyone who may have any information, to please contact the police.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 597/19Jul.

To remain 100% anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org

