The Queen and Paddington: How a bear became an unlikely royal mascot

·6 min read
A Paddington Bear toy with a picture of the Queen and other tributes outside Cambridge Gate at Windsor Castle
Paddington toys have been left among the flowers and pictures outside the Queen's palaces

Paddington has been popping up everywhere among the tributes to the Queen, from toys in the carpets of flowers, to films appearing in TV schedules. It all stems from a sketch during the Platinum Jubilee, when the monarch and the bear made an unlikely but heartwarming pair.

It has been "extraordinary" to see how people have turned to the lovable brown bear for comfort as they have mourned the Queen, according to Karen Jankel, daughter of Paddington creator Michael Bond.

"If somebody told me a year ago that the Queen was sadly going to die, and when she did, that Paddington would be a very large part of it, I would be utterly amazed."

Paddington teddies and marmalade sandwiches have been placed among the tributes - so many, in fact, that the Royal Parks have asked mourners not to leave any more.

Artistic illustrations of Paddington have become tributes too, while the BBC has decided to broadcast the Paddington film on Saturday instead of the Strictly Come Dancing launch programme, with its sequel scheduled to follow coverage of the funeral on Monday.

Paddington was not previously closely associated with the Queen, but that changed three months ago, when Buckingham Palace came up with an idea to film her acting opposite the Peruvian bear to launch her televised Jubilee concert.

"One of the last times most of us saw the Queen close up was when she did that marvellous sketch during the Jubilee celebrations," Ms Jankel told the BBC's Colin Paterson.

"That was the final image of the Queen for many people - that's what they remember, and so they associate her with Paddington."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UfiCa244XE

That sketch showed the Queen offering her customary good-humoured hospitality to the clumsy bear, and pulling a marmalade sandwich out of her handbag.

It was a reassuring appearance from the smiling monarch despite the fact she could not attend the main live event itself because of her health.

It was written by some of the people who worked on the Paddington films. "We knew Paddington and the Queen stood for, and still do stand for, certain similar values - the idea that, be kind and polite and the world will be right," co-writer James Lamont recently told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It just felt very natural that those two people could share a space together. They would both welcome each other, because they're both cut from the same cloth.

"We also thought there was some inherent comedy in the idea of Paddington, who we know is a bit of a klutz and a bit of a bull in a china shop at times - putting him in Buckingham Palace in front of the Queen, where etiquette and behaviour are obviously paramount."

The Queen producing a marmalade sandwich from her handbag, seen on a big screen outside Buckingham Palace
The Queen producing a marmalade sandwich from her handbag, seen on a big screen outside Buckingham Palace

Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who worked on both the Queen's appearance with James Bond for the London Olympic Games opening ceremony in 2012 and the Paddington sketch, said the monarch put in "a brilliantly-timed comic performance".

"What an astute idea it was to have her act with Paddington, because Paddington embodies so many of the values that she stood for," he told BBC Breakfast.

"Paddington is all about kindness, toleration, being kind to strangers, politeness - these things that are about character. And those are values that she's embodied throughout her life.

"And they're not values that are uncontested at the moment, so it was not purely a cute thing to do. It was significant, I think, and that's why it's resonated so much."

The sketch culminated with the pair tapping their teacups in time to the famous rhythm of pop band Queen's We Will Rock You, as the group opened the concert in front of Buckingham Palace.

'Absolutely smashed it'

It "wasn't an easy task" for her to act opposite a character who was not there, only being inserted later using computer-generated animation, Cottrell-Boyce added.

"In those script meetings, I was very adamant that we shouldn't end with her tapping the cup," he admitted.

"I thought, 'she will never pull that off, it's too much to ask'. And she pulled it off brilliantly. It was amazing. She's absolutely glowing in that moment, isn't she?"

Lamont revealed that they gave her certain cues. "You do write reaction lines in scripts. You write things like, 'Her Majesty looks surprised', or, 'Her Majesty smiles warmly'.

"But I don't think any of us could truly have anticipated the level to which she absolutely smashed it."

Flowers and Paddington Bear-themed tributes at The Long Walk gates in front of Windsor Castle
Artist Eleanor Tomlinson illustrated a popular picture of the Queen and Paddington walking hand-in-hand

After the Jubilee, artist Eleanor Tomlinson painted an image of the Queen and Paddington walking together hand-in-hand, which quickly went viral on social media.

That picture has now also become a familiar sight among the tributes. "It's one thing to see something online and being shared and the lovely comments, but to see it in that kind of setting, among a sea of flowers and tributes, is just something else completely," Tomlinson told BBC Look North.

"I'm not really an emotional person, but I was very teary looking at the photos."

However, striking such a chord has presented problems. Tomlinson posted a message on Twitter on Monday saying she was "saddened and frankly disgusted" by the "artwork theft of my illustrations that has been occurring since June" by people selling copies without her permission.

'Lifted everybody's spirits'

Paddington author Bond would have been "overwhelmed" and "humbled" by this unexpected new link between his most famous character and the Queen, his daughter said.

"Paddington was his creation, and to think that now people all around the world are associating [him with] what is a terribly sad occasion. But actually, that introduction of Paddington has lifted everybody's spirits, and I think that would have pleased him."

There were some loose links between the Queen and Paddington before the Jubilee.

Bond and the Queen were born in the same year, and were both British institutions who rose to their very different prominent positions in the 1950s - with the Queen crowned three years before Bond first created his character.

The author, who died in 2017, was actually at the Queen's coronation in 1953 - as part of the TV crew. He worked as a BBC cameraman and sound engineer before Paddington was published.

"He said it was a very long day," his daughter said. "He sat very high up for some reason, so he had quite a good vantage point. It was a pretty special occasion to be involved with.

"It's as though the two have been interwoven throughout the Queen's life."

Latest Stories

  • How the Royal family solemnly handed over Queen Elizabeth to a nation in mourning

    For six long days, they have carried their grief with dignity. It is now time for us, a nation in mourning, to take over.

  • London Mourners Welcome Late Queen’s Return to Buckingham Palace

    Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived in London on late Tuesday after traveling from Edinburgh. King Charles III traveled to Northern Ireland as part of his inaugural tour of the United Kingdom as the new monarch. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Travels to Buckingham Palace

    Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived in London, England, on Tuesday, September 13, and was transported by state hearse to Buckingham Palace, according to royal officials.Video posted by Liam Alan Earle on Tuesday shows the hearse carrying the queen’s coffin in Ruislip, West London.The royal family said that “the Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects” before the funeral on Monday. Credit: Liam Alan Earle via Storyful

  • Royal family returns to palace after coffin procession

    King Charles III returns to Buckingham Palace with members of the royal family after taking part in a procession that took the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall where it will now lie in state until Monday. .

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken