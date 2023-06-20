Queen’s order of play, schedule

Queen’s (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray are among those hoping to tune up for Wimbledon with strong performances at Queen’s.

The event in west London marks a ramping up of preparations as the summer grass court swing intensifies with the year’s third major fast approaching.

Five-time winner Murray will be hoping to continue his excellent start to the summer after winning titles in Surbiton and Nottingham.

But a deep run here will prove tougher to achieve, with a talented field despite a late injury to Matteo Berrettini that has denied the Italian a chance to defend his title.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Queen’s?

The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.

Order of Play (Tuesday 20 June)

Centre Court

(from 12 noon BST)

Maxime Cressy vs Holger Rune (2)

followed by....

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Arthur Fils

Alex de Minaur (7) vs Andy Murray

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Taylor Fritz (3)

Court 1

(from 12.30pm BST)

Adrian Mannarino vs Liam Broady (WC)

followed by....

Francis Tiafoe (4) vs Botic van de Zandschlup

Grigor Dimitrov vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Court 5

(from 12.30pm BST)

Jiri Lehecka vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Monday, 19 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 20 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 21 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Thursday, 22 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 June

12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Who are the top singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Holger Rune

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Frances Tiafoe

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Lorenzo Musetti

7. Alex de Minaur

8. Francisco Cerundolo