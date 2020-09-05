The Queen Is Opening Sandringham Estate as a Drive-in Movie Theater

From Marie Claire

Sandringham Estate will provide the stunning backdrop to a drive-in movie night like no other, as the queen opens up her private estate to members of the public.

On Friday, September 25, members of the public will be able to drive onto Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for a unique, socially-distanced cinema experience.

The drive-in will extend to Saturday 26, and Sunday 27, too.

The official Sandringham Estate website said, "Enjoy a wonderful evening in the Sandringham Gardens with the backdrop of Sandringham House. Relax and enjoy one or both of these ever popular films whilst enjoying fabulous street food and refreshments from artisan brewers and distillers."

View photos Photo credit: Neil Holmes - Getty Images More

The site added: "Upgrades on tickets are available for just £7.50 to add a deckchair, table, popcorn, and separate area to the side of your vehicle."

Tickets cost £32.50 for a series of films starting with 1917, and including Rocketman, Toy Story, The Greatest Showman, and A Star Is Born.

BOOK TICKETS HERE

The Sandringham House is located on a 20,000-acre estate in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and was bought by Queen Victoria in 1892.

It is now privately owned by the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, but the 94-year-old monarch isn't expected to return until Christmas.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip are staying indefinitely at Windsor Castle, after relocating at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen plans to travel to London for public duties when it is safe to do so.

View photos Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images More

Meanwhile, Sandringham House and Gardens are open to visit on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays until 8th October on an advance ticket basis. Face coverings are mandatory and to be worn by visitors to the House.



You Might Also Like