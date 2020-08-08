The Queen is opening her private Windsor Castle garden to the public for the first time in 40 years

From House Beautiful

Windsor Castle's East Garden Terrace is opening to the public during weekends throughout the summer for the first time in 40 years.

From Saturday 8 August, royal fans can visit the formal garden, which was created by George IV in the 1820s.

The Queen, who has been isolating at Windsor Castle, has invited the public to enjoy her private garden while she spends the summer at Balmoral.

Overlooked by Windsor Castle’s famous east facade, the stunning garden features clipped domes of yew and beds of 3,500 rose bushes planted in a geometric pattern around a central fountain.



Day trippers can explore the garden on weekends in August and September with their tickets to Windsor Castle, and will also be able to enjoy the view from its terraces across the surrounding area.

The East Terrace Garden was first designed for George IV by architect Sir Jeffry Wyatville between 1824 and 1826 to provide a pleasant view from the King’s new suite of royal apartments along the east front of the Castle.

It was also where King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra held large garden parties each summer in the early 20th century.

Most recently, it has served as a backdrop for official portraits of the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Windsor Castle’s Moat Garden, beneath the iconic Round Tower, will also be open for visitors and young children to join family activities on Thursdays and Fridays in August.

