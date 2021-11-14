Queen will not attend Remembrance Sunday service after back sprain

The Queen during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in 2020 (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Archive)

The Queen will no longer attend the Remembrance Sunday service as she has sprained her back, Buckingham Palace has announced.

It comes after the 95-year-old monarch was ordered to rest by royal doctors just over three weeks ago, and spent a night in hospital on October 20 undergoing preliminary tests.

In a statement, the palace said it was with “great regret” the Queen would be unable to attend the service at the Cenotaph in London.

The statement said: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales.

“His Royal Highness, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned.”

It is understood it is a recent sprain and there were concerns over the impact of a car journey and a period of standing on her recovery.

The Queen is said to be deeply disappointed over her absence and she will remain at Windsor Castle.

-The Palace had previously said it was the Queen’s “firm intention” to attend the annual wreath-laying service in Whitehall, an event that honours Britain’s war dead.

The monarch, who lived through the Second World War as a teenager, is head of the Armed Forces and attaches great importance to the poignant service and to commemorating the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women.

Prince Charles reassured a bystander about the Queen’s health as he met members of the public on Thursday.

Charles was greeted by crowds of people as he left a branch of NatWest bank in Brixton after an engagement for the Prince’s Trust.

One man asked him: “Prince Charles How is your mother?”

The heir to the throne gave him an encouraging pat on the arm, and appeared to say: “She’s alright, thank you.”

