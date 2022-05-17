Queen news - live: Monarch’s surprise visit to Paddington station for Elizabeth Line

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

Today, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall begin their three-day tour in Canada, where they are representing the Queen - one of a number of recent appearances to highlight Prince Charles’ increased presence as head of the royal family in the light of the monarch’s mobility problems and advanced age.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.

However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Key points

Queen makes surprise appearance at Paddington station to see Elizabeth line

Prince Charles and Camilla set out for three-day tour in Canada

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

Tom Cruise commends Queen’s ‘tremendous dignity’

How old was the Queen when she became the Queen?

16:44 , Kate Ng

The Queen’s platinum jubilee will mark her 70th year on the throne, the longest of any British monarch.

But when did Her Majesty take on the Crown? Joanna Whitehead explains:

How old was the Queen when she became the Queen?

What are the platinum jubilee beacons?

15:45 , Laura Hampson

To mark the Queen’s historic milestone, platinum jubilee beacons will be lit across the UK and in Commonwealth nations.

Joanna Whitehead explains what the beacons represent and how you can take part:

What are the platinum jubilee beacons and how can I take part?

When was the Queen’s coronation?

15:16 , Laura Hampson

It’s been 70 years since the Queen ascended the throne, but just 69 since she was coronated.

So why did it take just over a year between the Queen becoming the head of the royal family and her coronation occuring, and what did she wear to her coronation?

Joanna Whitehead has all of the answers here:

When was the Queen’s coronation?

What events will the Queen attend on the platinum jubilee weekend?

14:15 , Laura Hampson

Despite the Queen’s recent public appearances over the weekend and today, the question of whether the 96-year-old will be fit to attend all the events is still up for debate due to her episodic mobility issues.

So, what events is Her Majesty expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend?

What events will the Queen attend on the platinum jubilee weekend?

Queen shows subtle support for Ukraine

13:08 , Laura Hampson

The Queen has shown her own subtle support for Ukraine with her choice of clothing during her latest public appearance.

Making a surprise appearance at Paddington station on Tuesday morning to open the long-awaited Elizabeth line, Her Majesty wore a sunshine yellow coat, with a matching hat adorned with blue flowers.

Yellow and blue are the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Laura Hampson has the full report here:

Queen shows subtle support for Ukraine during surprise appearance

Queen makes surprise appearance at Paddington station to see Elizabeth line

11:52 , Laura Hampson

The Queen has made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station to see the completed Elizabeth line today.

The 96-year-old monarch joins her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, for the official visit to the new London Underground line which is named in her honour.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the PA news agency: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.

“Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

Kate Ng has the full story here:

Queen makes surprise appearance at Paddington station to see Elizabeth Line

Prince Charles and Camilla set out for three-day tour in Canada

10:36 , Kate Ng

Prince Charles and Camilla have embarked upon their three-day tour of Canada this week representing the Queen.

The trip, which will run from today, Tuesday 17 May, to Thursday 19 May, will focus on climate change, indigenous reconciliation and efforts to connect with the Canadian public.

Our reporter Joanna Whitehead has the full story:

Prince Charles and Camilla head to Canada on Commonwealth tour

What events are taking place on the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

08:39 , Kate Ng

As the Platinum Jubilee weekend draws closer, here are all the events that are scheduled so you can plan your weekend accordingly:

What events are scheduled during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

Why does the Queen have two birthdays?

07:48 , Laura Hampson

The monarch’s birthday is celebrated on her actual date of birth in April, and also later on in the summer with a grand parade by Buckingham Palace.

This year, the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, will take place on 2 June instead of 11 June to coincide with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

So why does the Queen celebrate two birthdays every year? Sabrina Barr has the answer:

Why does the Queen have two birthdays?

Is it time for royal tours to end?

06:27 , Laura Hampson

Following the backlash against the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s recent Caribbean tour, Emma Mackenzie asks whether the expensive trips should cease.

Read Mackenzie’s full analysis of the recent royal tours here:

It’s time for royal tours to end

Do we get an extra bank holiday in 2022?

04:16 , Laura Hampson

The culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced the additional bank holiday in November 2020 and confirmed that the May bank holiday weekend would be moved to Thursday 2 June.

The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will then take place the following day, on Friday 3 June, resulting in a four-day bank holiday weekend for the nation.

According to the Royal Family’s website, the bank holiday will “provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone”.

Read more here:

Do we get an extra bank holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Harry, Meghan and Andrew won’t join Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony

02:08 , Laura Hampson

In case you missed it, earlier this month Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not join other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour parade.

The monarch’s decision to only include royals carrying out official public duties was taken “after careful consideration”, Buckingham Palace said.

Read the full report here:

The royals who won’t be joining the Queen for Jubilee balcony appearance

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during the Platinum Jubilee?

Tuesday 17 May 2022 00:56 , Laura Hampson

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children next month, one question remains: where will they stay?

Chelsea Ritschel investigates here:

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

70 facts about the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee

Monday 16 May 2022 23:04 , Laura Hampson

To celebrate Her Majesty’s milestone, Buckingham Palace has released 70 facts about the Queen to celebrate her seven-decade reign.

From becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history, to her first trip on the London Underground, and details from her wedding to Prince Philip, here are some things you might not know about Queen Elizabeth II.

70 facts about the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee

How to make the Platinum Pudding

Monday 16 May 2022 21:34 , Laura Hampson

In need of some dessert inspiration? Why not try your hand at the newly-minted Platinum Pudding recipe?

Last Thursday, Jemma Melvin, a copywriter from Southport, Merseyside, was named the Platinum Pudding champion after her lemon and amaretti Swiss roll trifle was selected to be the official pudding for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Some 5,000 people aged between eight to 108 entered the national competition to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

If you’re keen to recreate the dessert yourself, make sure you set aside at least two hours. Here’s the complete recipe:

How to make the lemon trifle crowned Platinum Pudding for the Queen’s Jubilee

Barbie Queen sells out in seconds

Monday 16 May 2022 19:48 , Laura Hampson

In case you missed it, Barbie’s limited edition Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll, which was released in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, sold out three seconds after it went on sale at John Lewis.

As Kate Ng writes: “The commemorative doll, which is priced at £94.99 at the retailer, is now being resold on eBay for as much as £1,000.

“Barbie unveiled the doll in April to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, which makes Her Majesty the longest-ruling monarch in British history.”

Read the full story here:

Barbie Queen made in honour of Platinum Jubilee sells out in three seconds

One in three Britons think the Queen should retire

Monday 16 May 2022 18:04 , Laura Hampson

A new YouGov survey has revealed a distinct shift in public opinion about whether the Queen should remain as head of state for the rest of her life.

For the past two years since the polling began, more than half of Britons thought Her Majesty should continue her reign until she dies, while only a quarter thought she should retire.

But the new survey showed an increase in the number of people who think the monarch should withdraw from the throne (34 per cent), while less than half (49 per cent) think she should continue working.

Kate Ng has the full report:

One in three Britons think the Queen should retire

Prince William travels to UAE to offer condolences

Monday 16 May 2022 17:30 , Laura Hampson

Prince William has travelled to the UAE to offer the Queen’s condolences following the death of the country’s ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It is the first time second-in-line William has been asked to pass on the monarch’s condolences following the death of a foreign head of state.

Sheikh Khalifa died on Friday at the age of 73 after years presiding over the country’s rapid transformation into a global business hub and regional power centre.

Read the full report here:

Prince William travels to UAE to offer Queen’s condolences after ruler’s death

The secret behind the Queen’s black handbag

Monday 16 May 2022 15:45 , Laura Hampson

The Queen is rarely seen without a black handbag - and it’s filled with all sorts of surprising items.

Her Majesty’s go-to is a patent top handle bag from Launer, a heritage British luxury handbag and leather small goods brand. The Queen reportedly owns more than 200 Launer bags and her favourite styles are the black leather Royale, black patent leather Traviata and a third custom handbag.

According to Phil Dampier, author of What’s in the Queen’s handbag: And other royal secrets, she carries all manner of things, including dog treats.

Read Kate Ng’s full report here:

The secret behind Queen Elizabeth’s black handbag

Prince Charles and Camilla to head to Canada this week

Monday 16 May 2022 14:35 , Laura Hampson

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will embark on a three-day tour of Canada this week as they represent the Queen in the Commonwealth nation.

The trip, which will run from Tuesday to Thursday, will focus on climate change, indigenous reconciliation and efforts to connect with the Canadian public.

The visit forms part of a series by senior royals to some of the 14 Commonwealth countries outside the UK where the Queen is also head of state.

Previous visits have not gone to plan, however, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Earl and Countess of Wessex facing protests in the Caribbean calling on the monarchy to apologise and pay reparations for its role in slavery throughout the region.

Joanna Whitehead has the full story:

Prince Charles and Camilla head to Canada on Commonwealth tour

Royal fans share delighted reactions as Queen celebrates Jubilee kick-off

Monday 16 May 2022 13:05 , Laura Hampson

Royal fans have taken to social media to share their delighted reactions at the Queen’s appearance at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

The 96-year-old monarch attended “A Gallop Through History” as part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which saw an all-star line-up including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins.

Photos from the event show the Queen smiling as she watches the performance, and chatting to fellow spectators.

Fans of the monarch have reacted to the images on social media, with one writing: “It made my heart swell and eyes water to see her enjoying herself. We need to treasure these moments now.”

Laura Hampson reports:

Royal fans share delighted reactions as Queen celebrates Jubilee kick-off

What events are scheduled to take place for the Platinum Jubilee?

Monday 16 May 2022 12:15 , Laura Hampson

There are several events set to take place over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, including Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, and the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Other events will include the Derby at Epson Downs, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and the Platinum Jubilee Beacons.

Kate Ng has the full schedule here:

What events are scheduled during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

Tom Cruise commends Queen’s ‘tremendous dignity’

Monday 16 May 2022 11:09 , Laura Hampson

Tom Cruise has opened up about his involvement in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying that he admires her “tremendous dignity” and “devotion”.

The Top Gun star was just one of the celebrities present at the musical and theatrical event “A Gallop Through History” which took place at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

“She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion,” he said.

Joanna Whitehead has the full story here:

Tom Cruise commends Queen’s ‘tremendous dignity’ as part of Jubilee celebration

Queen receives standing ovation at Platinum Jubilee show

Monday 16 May 2022 10:33 , Laura Hampson

The Queen received a standing ovation during a Platinum Jubilee show on Sunday evening.

As Joanna Whitehead reports, the 96-year-old monarch enjoyed a cast of entertainers , including Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis and Katherine Jenkins, as part of the musical and theatrical event “A Gallop Through History” closing the four-day Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Queen clearly enjoyed the show and at its finale, when her own horses and ponies were led around the open-air arena, appeared enthralled, beaming as the animals passed the royal box.

Read the full story here:

Queen receives standing ovation at Platinum Jubilee show

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

Monday 16 May 2022 10:29 , Laura Hampson

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations are fast approaching, with Britons eagerly anticipating a four-day weekend next month.

The Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne - an achievement Her Majesty reached on 6 February this year.

The bank holiday weekend will see four days of celebrations, with events including Trooping the Colour, a Platinum Jubilee concert, a pageant, and a Service of Thanksgiving.

The Jubilee celebrations will start on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the Jubilee is happening, as well as which members of the royal family will be in attendance:

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Monday 16 May 2022 10:24 , Laura Hampson

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following all the latest news from the Queen as she prepares for the Platinum Jubilee.