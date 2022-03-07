The Queen moves to Windsor: Sean O’Grady to answer your questions on all things royal

The Independent
·1 min read
Queen Elizabeth II at a reception to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee (AP)
The Queen had a shaky start to her Platinum Jubilee year after Covid forced her to cancel some of her engagements.

Following her recovery from the virus, the 95-year-old has returned to her virtual engagements and this week had her first one in-person - with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

It has also been reported she will never live in London again, with Windsor Castle becoming her permanent residence.

According to The Sunday Times, this means the next royals to take up residence in Buckingham Palace will be the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, when the time comes for Prince Charles to be king.

There were concerns for the Queen’s health when Buckingham Palace announced she had tested positive for Covid-19 in February given her advanced age and recent health scares.

Just before she fell ill, the Queen announced that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, would become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

All these factors have raised questions on the Queen’s health, when Prince Charles will take to the throne, how the monarchy might evolve and the future of the Commonwealth.

As we look forward to Platinum Jubilee celebrations coming up in June, The Independent’s associate editor Sean O’Grady will be taking questions on all things royal during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event on 9 March from 4pm to 5pm.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. You can post your questions now and Sean will answer as many as he can on Wednesday.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

