Queen’s mourners help Royal Collection Trust return to profit

Windsor Castle is the Queen's final resting place - Jaroslaw Kilian

Mourners who bought merchandise of the late Queen and paid their respects at Windsor Castle have helped the Royal Collection Trust return to profit for the first time since the pandemic.

The RCT, a charity which looks after the monarch’s art collection and official residences, had previously agreed two loans with Coutts totalling £52 million after the Covid-19 pandemic devastated its income from tourism.

However, the trust’s annual report, released on Thursday, revealed that sales numbers were boosted by the release of a commemorative range to celebrate the life of the late Queen as well as a best-selling commemorative book titled The Queen: 70 Glorious Years.

The book, first published in 2021, was reprinted four times during the year amid popular demand, before being updated with details of the Platinum Jubilee and the memorial events to mark the monarch’s death. It would later become the RCT’s best-selling publication to date.

Increased footfall

In addition to retail sales driving up the Royal charity’s income, the report cited increased footfall around the Royal estates, particularly Windsor Castle, owing to the Queen’s funeral and the ceremonial events surrounding it.

The increased visitor numbers on sites meant additional footfall in all the trust’s stores, resulting in overall retail and publishing sales for the year totalling £24.1 million, compared with £10.8 million the year before.

In his introduction to the annual report, RCT director Jim Knox writes: “Upon the resumption of activities in late September, visitor numbers at Windsor Castle were notably high, as members of the public came to pay their respects to Her late Majesty at her final resting place within St George’s Chapel.”

All official royal residences were closed and commercial activities ceased for the period of mourning following the sovereign’s death on Sept 8 last year. The closures lasted until the week after the funeral.

Conscientious custodian

Sir James Leigh-Pemberton, chairman of the RCT, paid his respects to the late Queen in a foreword, saying that “no monarch has been such a careful and conscientious custodian of the Royal Collection” and adding that it had “never been so diligently looked after”.

Story continues

However, he added that under the King’s reign the charity will “assuredly flourish” because of his “unbounded interest and enthusiasm for art and history”.

The charity, part of the Royal household, reported a total income of £61.9 million for the year ending March 2023, which compared with just £22 million last year.

A net income of £8 million was achieved, which exceeded the RCT’s target by more than £2 million, and allowed the trust to make an early repayment against the Coutts loan.

Continued recovery

The annual report said that projections for next year show continued recovery and added: “Royal Collection Trust remains confident that it will be able to service and repay its debt in accordance with the loan facility.”

The report added that in order to support the Royal households operating in a sustainable way and reducing the overall carbon footprint - something that the King has spearheaded as a lifelong environmentalist - the RCT has reduced temperatures in occupied and vacant rooms.

The charity is responsible for public access to Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s Gallery and Royal Mews, Windsor Castle, Frogmore House, Clarence House and the Palace of Holyrood.

Held in trust by the King

It also maintains and displays the large collection of royal artefacts, from artwork to jewellery, held in trust by the King for his heirs and the nation.

The trust was hit particularly hard during the Covid-19 pandemic because of the forced closures of its sites during lockdowns.

It reported operating losses of £36 million in 2021 as well as £15 million in the year ending 2022, which resulted in the multimillion-pound loans taken out so that it could survive the period.

The trust announced that it has now reduced the total facility of the Coutts loan to £40 million from £52 million, crediting “successful cash generation during the summer of 2022” as well as positive long-term forecasts.

Sales remain positive

The annual report adds that visitor numbers and retail sales remain positive, crediting the excitement generated by the King’s Coronation in May as “a key factor”.

It said that sites will continue to operate “largely” on a five-day week basis, to reduce overhead costs, but that this decision will be kept under review.

