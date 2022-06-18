Queen misses Royal Ascot for first time since her coronation

·3 min read

The Queen has missed every day of Royal Ascot for the first time since her coronation.

The racecourse confirmed the monarch had not attended this year's royal event, as she continues to experience ongoing mobility issues.

It said the only other occasion when the Queen had not attended took place in 2020, when "racing was held behind closed doors due to the pandemic".

She will watch the final day of the racing event on TV, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The Duke of Kent will take the Queen's place in leading the royal carriage procession, along with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 96-year-old celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, with four days of parades, street parties, and other events held across the UK and the Commonwealth.

The Queen attended her first Royal Ascot in 1946 and has not before missed an entire meeting since she ascended the throne 70 years ago.

Between 1953 and 2019 and in 2013, Her Majesty he has been in the winners' enclosure 24 times and also made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win the Gold Cup.

Last year, the Queen, who is a dedicated racehorse owner and breeder, missed the first four days but attended on the Saturday.

The monarch had more than 10 horses entered over the five days of the meeting this year. She has one horse running today - the Kings Lynn in the Platinum Jubilee stakes at 40-1.

After missing the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, the Queen described the event as a "thrilling" experience as racegoers filled the stands for the first time since the pandemic.

Writing in the official programme, she said: "After the challenges of recent times, this year's royal meeting provides a long-awaited opportunity for supporters of racing from all over the world to come together for five days of outstanding sport.

"Once again, it is thrilling that horses from around the globe have travelled to Royal Ascot to compete at the highest level."

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall led the royal party on Tuesday and participated in the traditional carriage procession along the course before racing began.

Today is the final day of the five-day event in Ascot, just a 15 minute drive from the Queen's home in Windsor.

The Queen's absence comes as the UK has been experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures peaking at 32.7C (90.9F).

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles when they arrived at Royal Ascot amid sizzling temperatures.

William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for several years and were welcomed with cheers, which they acknowledged with a wave, as crowds in the parade ring caught a glimpse of the royal couple.

Peter Phillips was in the carriage behind with his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who had attended a number of events with the Queen's grandson over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Due to the hot weather, organisers announced that a dress code would not be enforced in all enclosures and racegoers could remove jackets and ties now the royal procession had ended.

A spokeswoman for Royal Ascot said: "This is all to do with the consideration of safety and guests are able to bring in soft drinks and water to stay hydrated and comfortable in this lovely weather."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

    William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received a cheer.

  • Snow, storms, and wild clouds: Canada’s week of extreme weather

    30 cm of snow in the middle of June? Just another Canadian start to summer. And that’s not all the atmosphere had in store for us this wild week.

  • The Cambridges Made an Entrance on Day 4 of the Royal Ascot

    Including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla.

  • Way More British Royals Have Gotten Divorced Than You Might Expect

    Turns out way more couples in the British royal family have gotten divorced that you'd think—including 3/4 of the Queen's kids and two couples in 2020.

  • There’s a Reason Princess Anne Sat in the Back of the Carriage at Royal Ascot

    This week, the royal family stepped out for Britain’s most popular horse racing event: the 2022 Royal Ascot . Although they attend the...

  • Surprise! Prince William & Kate Middleton Show Up at Royal Ascot Today (& Kate’s Dress Steals the Show)

    Prince William and Kate Middleton clearly know how to please fans, because the royal couple just made a surprise...

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w