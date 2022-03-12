Queen to miss Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey

Josh Salisbury
·2 min read
Queen to miss Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey

The Queen will not attend the annual Commonwealth Day service and instead be represented by the Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her Majesty, who has recently recovered from Covid, had hoped to join Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the important occasion in the royal calendar.

But a Buckingham Palace spokesman said Friday: “After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

“The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”

The spokesman revealed that the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousin, had contracted Covid after the Queen, Charles and Camilla all recently tested positive for the virus and later returned to royal duties.

(PA)
(PA)

He said: “The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will no longer attend, following the duke’s positive test for Covid.

“The Queen’s Commonwealth Day message will be distributed in the usual way.”

The service would have been the Queen’s first major public appearance since reaching her Platinum Jubilee milestone.

She returned to in-person events on Monday when she welcomed Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau to Windsor Castle for an audience.

During her meeting with Mr Trudeau, the head of state was not pictured with the walking stick she has been using of late and the pair shared a joke at the start of their meeting.

The monarch tested positive for Covid on February 20 and Buckingham Palace said at the time she was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

The Queen last met a group of people in public on February 5, the eve of reaching her Platinum Jubilee, when she hosted a reception at her Sandringham home for local charity workers, volunteers and former staff from her Sandringham estate.

Concerns were raised about the Queen’s health when she spent a night in hospital last October, missed a string of events and was advised to undertake light duties by royal doctors.

She had only returned to something approaching normal working practices just before contracting Covid-19.

It comes after Prince Harry said he would not be returning to the UK to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service on March 29.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said he hopes to visit his grandmother The Queen soon.

The royal last month launched a legal case against the Government over his security arrangements.

Prince Harry was last in the UK in July last year to unveil the statue of his mother Diana, alongside his brother, Prince William, at Kensington Palace.

