Queen’s life of service to Commonwealth praised by former Archbishop of York

Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent
·4 min read

The Queen’s life of service and devotion to others has been praised by the former Archbishop of York who suggested she had modelled her reign on self sacrifice.

Lord Sentamu paid tribute to the Queen during the annual Commonwealth Day service, given added poignancy as the head state was missing from the major event in the royal calendar.

In his address to the Westminster Abbey congregation, which included senior royals, the peer said: “And so for 70 years the Queen has modelled her reign on the one who said ‘whoever shall be great among you shall be your servant and whoever desires to be first shall be a slave of all’.”

The former Archbishop, who now sits in the Lords, went on to say: “The Christian ideals of the love of neighbour and compassion have given shape to the Queen’s leadership.”

Lord Sentamu made the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laugh when at the end of his speech he urged the congregation to cheer the monarch after he said the words “hip, hip, hip”.

The first time he got a lacklustre response but her repeated it again and the third time Westminster Abbey rang out with a “hoorah” with William and Kate chuckling.

Commonwealth Day 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Daniel Leal/PA)

In her message to mark Commonwealth Day, the Queen said she hoped the family of nations “can draw strength and inspiration from what we share” during these “testing times”.

Now in the 70th year of her reign, the 95-year-old monarch said it had made her happy, during her Platinum Jubilee year, to reaffirm the pledge she made in 1947 as a 21-year-old to devote her life in service to the nation and Commonwealth.

Commonwealth Day 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a bible reading while Charles, Camilla, William and Kate listen (Daniel Leal/PA)

She sounded a positive note, extolling the virtues of the Commonwealth which “continues to be a point of connection, co-operation and friendship”.

Her written message to the family of nations’ 2.5 billion citizens was released just ahead of the Westminster Abbey service marking Commonwealth Day, attended by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and hundreds of dignitaries and young people.

The Queen told the Commonwealth: “Our family of nations continues to be a point of connection, co-operation and friendship.

“It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit.

“In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Commonwealth Day 2022
The Prince of Wales, with the Duchess of Cornwall, represented the Queen (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Queen had hoped to attend the event but it is thought ensuring the comfort of the monarch, who now regularly uses a stick and has spoken openly about her mobility issues, was an overriding consideration in her decision not to take part.

The monarch’s announcement came after the order of service was printed as she was named in the document, with the congregation required to stand when she arrived and made her way to her seat.

Lord Sentamu drew parallels between the Queen’s service and the example set by Jesus Christ: “Even the son of man did not come to be served but to serve and gave his life, a ransom for many. Jesus of Nazareth defined his leadership – service, self-denial, sacrifice, dying to effect salvation for all humankind.

“The way out is downwards on our knees, the astonishing paradox of service. Remember the king of kings was the servant of servants.”

He told the congregation who included Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Home Secretary Priti Patel, that this view was “counter-cultural in a world which cannot distinguish service from civility and measures out power in mega tons”.

Commonwealth Day 2022
Emeli Sande performs during the Commonwealth Day Service (Daniel Leal/PA)

“At this very moment Ukraine risks being pulverised. It is not the first time that might has demanded to be right,” he added.

The prime minister gave the bible reading from Psalm 72 telling the congregation: “Give the king thy judgments, O God, and thy righteousness unto the king’s son.

“Then shall he judge thy people according unto right, and defend the poor.”

Singers Mica Paris and Emeli Sande gave inspiring renditions of songs among a host of performances and when William met some of the performers with the other royals, he told Sande: “The singing was incredible – all the music was great.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Could Anton Forsberg solve a contender's goalie problem?

    The Ottawa Senators have received quality netminding from a player that's likely not a part of their future plans.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Report: Russian NHLers concerned about visa status as sanctions continue to mount

    Russian NHL players are reportedly concerned about their futures.

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Chicago NHL team's new GM has a Sudbury connection

    The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury. On March 1 the Chicago NHL team promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization. Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the team later that year, where he started as an intern. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career. Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after

  • Driver who caused deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash denied first bid to stay in Canada

    The former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been denied his first bid to stay in Canada. A senior communications advisor for Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) of Canada confirms that Jaskirat Singh Sidhu will now undergo an admissibility hearing. A lawyer for Sidhu sent paperwork to the Canada Border Services Agency in 2021 arguing that Sidhu should not be deported once his sentence has been served. Under federal law, a permanent resident convicted of a crime t