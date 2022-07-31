Queen leads tributes to Lionesses after historic Euro 2022 victory at Wembley

England celebrating victory (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen has led tributes to England’s Lionesses on their stunning historic victory after beating Germany in the Euros 2022 finals at Wembley.

The nation was jubilantly celebrating after the England women’s team became the first senior England side to win a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup on Sunday night.

In a message to the team, Her Majesty the Queen said the royals’ “warmest congratulations” went to the players, calling it a “significant achievement”.

She said: “It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

“However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned. You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

Praise for the team has poured in after they saw off Germany 2-1 in extra time in front of a 90,000-strong crowd, which included the Duke of Cambridge, in a nail-biting game.

A capacity crowd during the final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Trafalgar Square erupted into wild celebrations as England made both women’s football and sporting history, with revellers shouting “It’s coming home”.

Also among those congratulating England was Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who called it a “stunning victory”.

“Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph,” he said.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, added: “The country couldn’t be prouder of you today. The talent and determination you’ve displayed throughout the tournament is incredible.”

Adele, who was among the crowd cheering on the Lionesses at Wembley, said the victory was a “game-changer”.

She said on social media: “You did it!! It’s come home!! Congratulations lionesses what a game changer!! So proud.”

Comedian David Baddiel, who recorded the classic football anthem, Three Lions, said he could finally say the song’s lyrics, “It’s coming home”.

Story continues

Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Harry Kane, captain of England men’s side said: “Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses!!”

Delighted fans pouring out of the stadium told of their joy at the occasion, with one saying the “girls finally brought football home".

Mary Caine, 33, from Macclesfield, said: “We’re delighted, it’s historic, it was magic in there and a breakthrough moment for women’s sport."

Robin Mcalpine, 23, who lives in London, added the evening had been "super emotional".

She said: “The atmosphere of being at a women’s match was so friendly and watching everyone get behind the team. The vibes were great.”