The Queen Launches Creative New Initiative For Kids During Coronavirus Lockdown
One of the more heartwarming aspects of the coronavirus pandemic is how everyone, from celebrities to children, has pitched in to offer their own form of support and assistance.
And the Royal Family are no different. Last week the Queen issued a heartfelt statement of support to UK citizens while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who joined in with the countrywide clap for the NHS alongside their children on March 28, explained via Instagram that they are continuing to work with mental health charities.
Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 28, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT
But it seems that Queen wanted to do even more and so this week announced a new crafting initiative for children on the Royal Family's Twitter page.
The post read: 'Every Monday we'll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home. Today, why not design your own #Investiture medal? Download @RCT's worksheet here.'
The accompanying picture is an outline of an investiture medal which can be coloured in and adapted.
Every Monday, we’ll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home. 📚🎨
Today, why not design your own #Investiture medal? Download @RCT’s worksheet here: https://t.co/hK5kpsnA9I pic.twitter.com/TJTdUA54Jr
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2020
Beside the drawing were the questions: 'What colours are you going to use? What patterns and symbols are you going to include? Maybe you want to add something that symbolises you or your family?'
A further instruction added: 'Personalise your medal thinking about what makes your achievement special or why you are being honoured.'
To help children understand the significance of the medal, a second Twitter post on the craft idea clarified: 'Medals are given to The Queen or other members of The Royal Family to people for special achievements, bravery, services to the United Kingdom. Who would your medal be for? Share your designs with us below!'
The Royal Collection Trust resources, linked in the original Tweet, include numerous activities for children to enjoy – from a worksheet on decorating a room at the palace, to designing a carriage and even your own crown.
You can download your very own medal here and check out the full range of activities here.
We must confess, we might download a medal of our own. Well, we deserve it.
Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.
In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE
You Might Also Like