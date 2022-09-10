Queen latest news: Charles to be proclaimed King at Accession Council

King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony televised for the first time.

Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, will confirm his role on Saturday morning.

The new monarch will not attend the ceremony, held at the State Apartments of St James's Palace, only joining after he has been proclaimed monarch, at 10am, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

The historic event comes after the King gave a landmark address to the nation on Friday and paid a poignant and moving tribute to his "darling Mama" the Queen who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

05:25 AM

Japan's imperial family may attend funeral

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is reportedly planning to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

It would be his first overseas trip since acceding to the throne in May 2019. Empress Masako has also expressed a wish to attend and the Japanese Government is arranging their trip, according to Japanese media reports citing government sources.

It is rare for a Japanese emperor to attend a royal funeral overseas.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend.

In 2001, Queen Elizabeth presented Naruhuto with a three-volume copy in Japanese of an illustrated catalogue of 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci, at Windsor Castle - Tim Ockenden

The Royal family and Japan's imperial family have longstanding ties. The Emperor was invited to the UK by the late Queen in 2020, but the trip was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth, who visited Japan in 1975 to meet then-Emperor Hirohito, made a "great contribution" towards strengthening Japan's ties with Britain, Mr Kishida said on Friday.

Emperor Naruhito, who studied at Oxford University in the 1980s, was "deeply saddened" by the Queen's death, the Imperial Household Agency said. Empress Masako also studied at Oxford.

The couple went into three days of mourning on Friday as they were feeling "deep grief and heartfelt condolences".

03:26 AM

Timeline: What happens today

Here is what is expected to happen today, as Britain prepares for flags to return to full-mast to salute our new King.

10am - King Charles III will be proclaimed at the Accession Council in the state apartments at St James's Palace in London.

The event, attended by privy counsellors, is divided into two parts. In the first part, the Privy Council will proclaim the King and formally approve various consequential orders.

The second part is held by the King of His Majesty's first Privy Council. The King will make his declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve orders in the council which facilitate continuity of the Government. The King will be accompanied by the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales as they are both privy counsellors.

11am - The Principal Proclamation then follows. It will be read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace. The proclamation will be read by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms. This will be the first public reading of the proclamation.

Flags will also be flown at full-mast from 11am for about 24 hours, which will be until one hour after the proclamations are made in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. They will then return to half-mast in mourning for the Queen. Gun salutes will also take place at Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

12pm - A second proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange in London. Further proclamations will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 12pm on Sunday.

Mid-afternoon - The King will hold audiences with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

03:03 AM

The Crown pauses production as 'mark of respect'

The Crown, Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal family, has paused production due to the monarch's death.

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday "as a mark of respect" and will also be suspended on the day of the queen's funeral.

The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young Princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and his wife Kate in the sixth season.

Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the Queen, will premiere in November.

02:51 AM

