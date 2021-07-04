The Queen joined by Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor at horse show

The Queen has been joined by the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor at the Royal Windsor Horse Show during her fourth visit to the event this week.

The largest outdoor horse show in the UK takes place across five days each year and involves international competitions in three equestrian disciplines.

The Queen, known for her love of horses, was photographed grinning while sitting in her secluded area at the show.

She was dressed in a green coat, green flowery head scarf and brown shoes, and was wearing sunglasses.

Sophie takes part at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sophie, who is married to the Queen’s youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, and her daughter, Lady Louise, took part in the day’s activities by riding horses and carriages through the show.

The countess, who wore a navy hat and jacket, cream blouse and brown gloves, was seen beaming as she rode in a carriage.

Echoing her previous appearance in 2018, Lady Louise wore a green hat, a green tweed jacket and a white shirt as she led her own horse and carriage.

It is thought that Lady Louise has inherited her love of riding horse and carriages from her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April.

Lady Louise Windsor at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

The four-wheeled carriage is believed to be the one owned by Philip which was included in his funeral procession earlier this year.

Made of aluminium and steel, the carriage was built to the duke’s specifications eight years ago, drawing on his knowledge of Federation Equestre Internationale driving.

The duke was synonymous with carriage-driving and had been designing the vehicles since the 1970s.

Reports said Lady Louise inherited the carriage after the duke’s death, although this has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.