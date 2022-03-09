Queen holds audience with UK armed forces chief at Windsor

Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter
·1 min read

The Queen has met with the UK’s armed forces chief, holding an in-person audience with Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The monarch, 95, received Admiral Sir Tony on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

He was greeted by the monarch upon relinquishing his appointment as First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, and assuming his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff, the professional head of the armed forces.

The Queen was not pictured carrying out the official engagement.

The monarch is head of the armed forces and the pair are likely to have discussed the war in Ukraine.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin interview
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Admiral Sir Tony said on Sunday that the invasion in Ukraine “is not going well” for the Kremlin, with Russia’s military might not proving as strong as expected in the face of the Ukrainian resistance.

The Queen, who has recovered after catching Covid just over a fortnight ago, has donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal to help Ukrainian refugees.

She met with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, and in her sitting room was a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The gesture was seen as a symbol of the Queen’s support for the people of Ukraine.

