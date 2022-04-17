Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren lead the way at Easter service

·2 min read
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, shake hands with Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev David Conner (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
The Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were out in force for the annual Easter Sunday service.

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, did not attend the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

It is thought likely she will spend the day surrounded by family.

(left to right) Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and his daughters Isla and Savannah (Andrew Matthews/PA (PA Wire)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led members of the family in the grounds of the castle in the bright spring sunshine for the morning service, joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The event, a staple in the royal calendar, was also attended by Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla, while Zara and Mike Tindall took their eldest daughter Mia.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, while Princess Eugenie was also present.

Kate wore light blue, as did her daughter, who held William’s hand while she walked to the chapel.

Prince George, like his father, wore a suit and tie.

(left to right) The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Viscount Severn and the Earl of Wessex (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
The eight-year-old future king shook hands with the Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev David Conner, as they left the service, with William wishing him a happy Easter.

Kate and William smiled at a small group of members of the public as they walked back towards the castle.

The Cambridge children’s latest outing follows another rare public appearance last month in honour of their great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

George and his six-year-old sister joined their parents at the memorial service for Philip at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen, who was present at the memorial service, has been carrying out virtual events and other duties as head of state.

The Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, reached her Platinum Jubilee in February and overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who represented the Queen at Thursday’s Royal Maundy service at the same chapel, did not attend the Easter Sunday service.

After spending a night in hospital last October, the Queen spent the following three months under doctors’ orders to only carry out light duties and has missed a number of prominent events.

She had a visit from her grandson, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife the Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan had flown from their home in the US and stopped off in England before heading to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

While in Windsor, the couple also met Charles.

Harry and Meghan’s attendance at a reception at the games on Friday marked their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago.

