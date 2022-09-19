Queen’s funeral travel chaos as Slough-Paddington railway lines blocked by damaged electric wires

(Evening Standard)

All railway lines between Slough and Paddington are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires, Great Western Railway (GWR) said on Monday morning.

This is disrupting journeys for mourners attempting to travel to London for the Queen's funeral from Reading or Heathrow Airport.

Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are affected.

The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train.

This is causing GWR trains to be diverted, delaying journeys to the capital.

