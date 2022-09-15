Queen funeral latest: Long queues overnight for Queen Elizabeth's lying in state as King takes day off

Chanel Zagon
·4 min read
Mourners queued throughout the night along the Thames to view Queen Elizabeth's coffin - Reuters
Queues to Queen Elizabeth's lying in state have blown out to more than two miles, with mourners waiting in line overnight in London to pay their final respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

On the first night people were able to pay their respects to the late Queen, queues grew to approximately 2.1 miles in length, stretching back to near the Blackfriars Bridge at 5am today.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards are helping to manage the queue, with toilets and water fountains also available at various points along the route.

People waiting in line have been given a coloured and numbered wristband to secure their place in the queue.

In the early hours of this morning, one of the guards watching over the late Queen's coffin suddenly collapsed, prompting officials to quickly rush to his aid after he appeared to faint.

Meanwhile, the King is set to take a day off from public duties today, allowing him to pause and grieve the loss of his late mother, while preparing for his new role.

06:35 AM

Meghan's US women's honour postponed out of respect for the Queen

The Duchess of Sussex will not attend a celebratory US women's event, at which she is set to be honoured, out of respect for the late Queen.

Meghan was selected alongside other high-profile women, including Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Malala, as part of US outlet Variety's Power of Women event.

The honourees will feature on the cover of the publication's Power of Women special edition, with an event taking place on Wednesday September 28.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of one of this year's stellar honorees," Variety said.

"The Duchess' cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Similarly, she will not attend the Power of Women event in Los Angeles later this month."

06:21 AM

Today's Daily Telegraph front page

06:20 AM

How the Royal family solemnly handed over Queen Elizabeth to a nation in mourning

For six long days, they have carried their grief with dignity. It is now time for us, a nation in mourning, to take over, writes Royal Editor Hannah Furness.

Members of the Royal family, who less than a week ago learned of the death of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Balmoral, have passed her coffin from their care to the public, as the greatest lying in state in living memory begins.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II - which had been accompanied by her daughter from Scotland to Buckingham Palace, where her wider family gathered around - was moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Read the full story here

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Britain's Princess Anne, salute alongside Britain's Prince Andrew, as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, is carried into the Palace of Westminster
05:44 AM

Guard collapses during late Queen's lying in state

The BBC on Thursday suspended its live stream of the Queen's lying in state in Westminster Hall after a guard appeared to faint and fall as he watched over her coffin.

The footage, shared on social media, shows the uniformed guard stumble to his right twice, before regaining his balance.

Moments later, the guard falls forward from the red podium onto the floor, after which a number of officials and police officers rush to his aid.

Read the full story here

The guard appeared to faint and fall forwards while keeping watch over the coffin
05:00 AM

