The Queen’s funeral latest LIVE: Her Majesty’s coffin carried to Wellington Arch as her ‘abundant life’ is hailed at Westminster Abbey service

The Queen’s state funeral has taken place at Westminster Abbey as millions in London, the UK and around the world say a final farewell to the late monarch.

A single toll from Big Ben signalled the start of the service at the abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066, and where the new monarch was sitting surrounded by the royal family he now leads.

The Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen’s “abundant life and loving service" as he delivered the sermon, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

Her coffin was later being carried in a procession from the abbey past Buckingham Palace to Hyde Park Corner, from where the late monarch will make her final journey to Windsor Castle where she will be laid to rest next to her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

King Charles III and his siblings - the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex - had earlier marched behind their mother's coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron and a host of other leaders are among 2,000 people gathered for the sombre and historic service. Members of European royal families and key figures from public life are among the congregation.

Huge crowds flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

The Queen’s lying-in-state ended at 6.30am with mourners who queued for hours to view the late monarch’s coffin paying their final respects.

Pictured: King Charles looks on emotionally as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin carried out of Abbey

12:20 , Josh Salisbury

King Charles could be seen looking emotionally on as his mother’s coffin was carried outside Westminster Abbey.

A card in the flowers on top of the coffin read simply: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

Story continues

(Sky News)

Queen’s funeral draws to close

12:18 , Josh Salisbury

The Queen’s funeral has drawn to a close with a lament played by The Sovereign’s piper and her coffin has been carried from Westminster Abbey to be placed on the State Gun Carriage.

Her coffin will now begin its journey to St George’s Chapel, in Windsor.

Following her coffin are the King and the Queen Consort, then the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are following with their children, George and Charlotte, the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

King looks emotionally on as anthem sung

12:11 , Josh Salisbury

The King looked very emotional during the singing of the national anthem at Westminster Abbey.

Charles remained silent during the song, while his siblings and members of the royal family sang along.

Gripping his ceremonial sword, Charles looked downcast as he started straight ahead while a piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

Mourners sing God Save the King

12:04 , Josh Salisbury

Mourners have sung the national anthem, God Save the King, after the Reveille was played, which ended the national two-minute silence.

Those in the congregation sang both the first and second verses of the anthem.

Trumpeters sound out the Reveille

12:02 , Josh Salisbury

Trumpeters are now sounding the Reveille after a solemn two-minutes silence that was observed in Westminster Abbey and across the country.

Pictured: The view inside Westminster Abbey

11:57 , Josh Salisbury

(Getty Images)

Archbishop of Canterbury reads commendation for late Queen

11:54 , Josh Salisbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has read the commendation for the late Queen Elizabeth.

He told mourners: “Let us commend to the mercy of God, our maker and redeemer, the soul of Elizabeth, our late Queen.”

He added: “Heavenly Father, King of kings, Lord and giver of life, who of thy grace in creation didst form mankind in thine own image, and in thy great love offerest us life eternal in Christ Jesus.

“Claiming the promises of thy most blessed Son, we entrust the soul of Elizabeth, our sister here departed, to thy merciful keeping, in sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life, when Christ shall be all in all; who died and rose again to save us, and now liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, in glory for ever.”

Congregation stands to sing hymn Love Divine

11:51 , Josh Salisbury

The congregation inside Westminster Abbey is now standing as they sing the hymn, Love Divine, by Charles Wesley.

The hymn ends: “Finish then thy new creation, pure and spotless let us be.

“Let us see thy great salvation, perfectly restored in thee, hanged from glory into glory, till in heaven we take our place, till we cast our crowns before thee, lost in wonder, love, and praise!”

Solemn mood in Hyde Park as funeral underway

11:45 , Josh Salisbury

The mood in Hyde Park is solemn despite the huge crowds, reports the Standard’s Vicky Jessop.

You could hear a pin drop; people have brought picnics for lunch and toys for their children to play with.

Like those in the Mall, the crowd is also standing and sitting down in tandem with those in Westminster Abbey - there's a real sense of respect in the air.

King seen reading solemnly as prayers given

11:43 , Josh Salisbury

The King was seen reading silently from the Order of Service during the prayers while the Queen Consort, seated to his left, listened intently.

Among the prayers was one asking for God to comfort the royal family in their time of loss.

The prayer by the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, asked the congregation to pray: “Let us pray for His Majesty The King and all the Royal Family; that they may know the sustaining power of God's love and the prayerful fellowship of God's people.

“Almighty God, the fountain of all goodness, we humbly beseech thee to bless our most gracious Sovereign Lord King Charles, Camilla The Queen Consort, William Prince of Wales, and all the Royal Family.

“Endue them with thy Holy Spirit, enrich them with thy heavenly grace; prosper them with all happiness; and bring them to thine everlasting kingdom; through Jesus Christ our Lord”.

Choir sings from Songs of Farewell

11:38 , Josh Salisbury

The choir has sung the athem, from Songs of Farewell by British composer Hubert Parry, as the congregation remains seated.

It ends: “Leave then thy foolish ranges,

“For none can thee secure,

“But One who never changes,

“Thy God, thy Life, thy Cure”.

Archbishop of Canterbury: ‘We will meet again’

11:34 , Josh Salisbury

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, is delivering the sermon.

He has hailed the Queen's "abundant life and loving service" as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: "She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives."

He said: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.

“The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us."

He added: "We will all face the merciful judgement of God: we can all share the Queen's hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership.

“Service in life, hope in death. All who follow the Queen's example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: 'We will meet again."'

Mourners sing hymn The Lord Is My Shepherd

11:29 , Josh Salisbury

The congregation of mourners are now singing the hymn, The Lord is My Shepherd. The hymn was sung at the wedding of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

The words to the hymn read: “The Lord’s my shepherd, I’ll not want; he makes me down to lie, in pastures green; he leadeth me the quiet waters by.”

(AP)

Prime Minister Liz Truss reads second lesson for mourners

11:24 , Josh Salisbury

The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has read the second lesson for mourners gathered in Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral.

Taken from John 14, the lesson is one of comfort, evoking the promise of eternal life in Heaven.

It reads: “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.

“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also”.

Prince George seen singing hymn with parents, Prince William and Kate

11:22 , Josh Salisbury

Prince George was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended as he stood between his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The hymn preceded the first lesson given in tribute to the Queen’s life, read by the Baroness Scotland of Asthal KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

First lesson given in tribute of Queen’s life

11:19 , Josh Salisbury

The Right Honourable the Baroness Scotland of Asthal KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, has read the first lesson, from 1 Corinthians 15.

It reads: “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?

“The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Pictured: Queen’s children at historic state funeral

11:15 , Josh Salisbury

(AFP via Getty Images)

Service begins with bidding from Dean of Westminster

11:13 , Josh Salisbury

The service, which will be led by the dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, has begun, with the sermon being delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

He told the congregation: “Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.”

The Bidding will be followed by Baroness Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, delivering the First Lesson in tribute to The Queen's lifetime of dedication and service to the family of nations.

Wreath adorning Queen’s coffin includes flowers requested by King Charles

11:10 , Josh Salisbury

The short procession from Westminster Hall, to the sound of bagpipes and with Big Ben tolling, took around eight minutes.

As the coffin entered, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sang lines, known as The Sentences, from Revelation 14:13, set to music written by William Croft and used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.

The wreath which adorns the Queen's coffin includes flowers requested by King Charles, cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into Westminster Abbey (Getty Images)

Pictures: Queen’s coffin enters Westminster Abbey as funeral begins

11:06 , Josh Salisbury

The Queen’s coffin has entered Westminster Abbey where the funeral has now begun.

Queen’s coffin enters the Abbey (Sky News)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives on a gun carriage at Westminster Abbey (AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage (Getty Images)

Queen’s coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

10:58 , Josh Salisbury

The procession carrying the Queen’s coffin has arrived at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

Members of the Queen’s guard, who are bearing the coffin, will carry the coffin from the gun carriage and into the funeral service.

Royal family march behind Queen’s coffin in procession to Abbey

10:54 , Josh Salisbury

The King and other royals, including the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex were all wearing military uniform for the procession of the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, who are no longer working royals, wore suits as they marched behind the carriage.

All looked sombre as they followed the carriage towards the Abbey for the Queen's state funeral.

Queen’s coffin begins procession to Westminster Abbey

10:50 , Josh Salisbury

The State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin has begun its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

The coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard and carries the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers containing plants from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

Leading the procession are around 200 pipers and drummers of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and RAF.

Walking behind the carriage are the King and his siblings, followed by the Prince of Wales, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips.

The State Gun Carriage has also been previously used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill, and Lord Mountbatten.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage (AP)

King Charles arrives at Palace of Westminster ahead of Queen’s funeral at Abbey

10:40 , Josh Salisbury

The King and members of the royal family have arrived at the Palace of Westminster after driving the short distance from Buckingham Palace.

Charles waved at well-wishers from the back seat of his vehicle, which was one of four cars to arrive at Westminster Hall.

There were cheers from the crowds as the cars drove past, with the streets packed full of people trying to get a glimpse at the King.

The King arrived at the North Door of Westminster Hall at around 10.34am.

King Charles as the royal car drives down The Mall to the Palace of Westminster (Getty Images)

Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Westminster Abbey

10:38 , Josh Salisbury

Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O’Leary have arrived at Westminster Abbey a few minutes after her predecessors.

Ms Truss, who will read the Second Lesson during the service, was greeted by members of the clergy and shook their hands in turn before taking her seat in the abbey.

Liz Truss and husband Hugh O’Leary arrive at the Abbey (Getty Images)

Mourners bring corgi to Hyde Park to watch funeral

10:36 , Josh Salisbury

Jordan Gustafson and Ryan Cusworth brought their corgi Rupert down to Hyde Park to watch the funeral, writes political reporter, Rachael Burford.

Mr Cusworth said: “We are not huge royalists but we thought it was really important to come down and pay our respects to Queen and the length of time she served this country.”

Jordan Gustafson and Ryan Cusworth (Evening Standard)

Ex-service men travel from Birmingham to pay respects to Queen

10:34 , Josh Salisbury

Among those who are at Hyde Park to pay respects are Tony Case, 39, and friend Wayne Alport, 47, are ex-servicemen who travelled down from Birmingham at 5.30am to be here.

“We had (military) ID and we still couldn’t get through (to Westminster)… this is the first time due to work commitments and family commitments we’ve been able to get down,” Case, left, said.

Alport, who was in the Blues and Royals, was stationed near Buckingham palace for 12 years.

“I’ve done the trooping of the colour for the Queen, state opening of Parliament, things like that. It’s just nice to come and pay final respects really, she was both of our bosses as ex-serving soldiers.”

He adds that he was “was very lucky” to meet her during his time in service. “She was lovely. Absolutely lovely; a pleasure to have met.”

Tony Case, 39, and friend Wayne Alport, 47 (Evening Standard)

Team of BSL interpreters will interpret funeral at Hyde Park

10:31 , Josh Salisbury

A team of four sign language interpreters are translating the entire service for those watching in Hyde Park, reports Rachael Burford, political reporter.

Each working in 10 to 15 minute shifts from a recording tent on site.

A recording booth where team of BSL interpreters will interpret Queen funeral at Hyde Park (Rachael Burford)

Former prime ministers arrive at Westminster Abbey for funeral

10:27 , Josh Salisbury

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May arrived at Westminster Abbey at the same time on Monday morning.

Mr Johnson was accompanied by wife Carrie, while Mrs May was with husband Philip and Mr Cameron walked in with wife Samantha.

Moments later former Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair walked into the church, alongside wives Sarah and Cherie respectively.

Boris Johnson arrives at Westminster Abbey (REUTERS)

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Westminster Abbey (AFP via Getty Images)

David Cameron arrives at Westminster Abbey (REUTERS)

Prince Harry and Meghan travel down Mall for funeral

10:23 , Josh Salisbury

The Duke of Sussex has just travelled down The Mall with a police escort.

Harry was seen looking sombre as he was driven in a Range Rover from Wellington Arch, down Constitution Hill and on The Mall towards St James' Palace.

Four vehicles with flags were seen driving ahead of Harry's car.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (REUTERS)

Woman camping out for Queen’s funeral celebrates birthday

10:20 , Josh Salisbury

A woman who has been camping on Horseguards Road for two days is celebrating her 59th birthday today.

Marion King, and her sister Carol Argent, both from Ashford in Kent, set up camp on Saturday night. Ms King said: “We've been here since Saturday evening at 9pm to find the spot and for the atmosphere.

“We've been doing this since the age of 10. I used to be a girl guide. We brought a gas stove, tea, coffee and three bottles of wine which have already run out.

“But there's a Tesco over the road so we'll go there soon!”

Crowds at Horseguards Parade (REUTERS)

150,000 to watch funeral in Hyde Park

10:16 , Josh Salisbury

At least 150,000 people are expected to watch the funeral in Hyde Park today over eight large screens, writes political reporter, Rachael Burford.

City Hall expect it to be the largest public screening of the procession in the world.

Crowds gather to watch funeral in Hyde Park (Rachael Burford)

Pictured: Biden and Macron among world leaders arriving at Abbey

10:12 , Josh Salisbury

World leaders have begun to file to the Abbey, including US President Joe Biden, alongside his wife, Jill Biden, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron moved slowly through the north lantern towards his seat in the south transept with his wife Brigitte.

He nodded and shared a few words with an usher as the line of dignitaries slowed to a stop as people were shown to their places.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the funeral (REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Met officer goes straight from shift at lying in state to be at funeral procession

09:58 , Josh Salisbury

One Metropolitan Police officer came straight from a shift that included a duty at the Queen’s lying in state to be on the funeral procession route with his family.

Darren O’Brien, 53, part of the Met’s parliamentary diplomatic and protection group, said it was “surreal” to be at Westminster Hall between 1.30 and 2am on Monday.

“You’re overcome by what you see,” he said, adding that people “pass you and the next minute they are crying”.

Mr O’Brien, from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, who served in the Army for over five years and participated in 18 Trooping the Colour events, said being at the hall gave him a “much closer attachment” to the funeral.

Speaking at Constitution Hill, he added that it was “the right thing to come down and pay my respects”.

Westminster Abbey to ring out bell 96 times to mark years of Queen’s life

09:53 , Josh Salisbury

The Abbey’s tenor bell has begun tolling once a minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of HM Queen Elizabeth’s life.

“The tenor bell is the largest of the Abbey’s ten bells and is traditionally tolled upon the death of a member of the Royal Family,” said Westminster Abbey’s Twitter account.

The Abbey’s tenor bell has begun tolling once a minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of HM Queen Elizabeth’s life. The tenor bell is the largest of the Abbey’s ten bells and is traditionally tolled upon the death of a member of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/0oZjU9tVAI — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) September 19, 2022

Carole Middleton and Sadiq Khan latest to arrive at Westminster Abbey

09:49 , Josh Salisbury

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales, Kate, are the latest to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Carole and Michael Middleton (PA)

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and his wife, Saadiya Khan (PA)

Sturgeon: Funeral ‘final poignant goodbye’ to Queen

09:32 , Josh Salisbury

The Queen's funeral will be a "final and poignant goodbye" to the late monarch, Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon has said.

“The state funeral for Her Majesty will be one of the most momentous occasions in recent history, with people from around the world watching and paying their respect," the First Minister said.

“She was the great constant and it is an honour to represent Scotland at the service."

09:30 , Josh Salisbury

Tom Parker-Bowles, the son of Queen consort, Camilla, has arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral, along with sister Lara Lopes.

Tom Parker Bowles arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth (PA)

Viewing areas for Queen’s funeral procession now full

09:19 , Josh Salisbury

Public viewing areas for the Queen’s funeral procession in London are now full, City Hall has said.

In a statement, City Hall said: “There is no entry to any new arrivals.

“Please follow the advice of stewards and police. If you are in the area or about to arrive, use the dedicated walking route to Hyde Park to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral and procession”.

Important update for those looking to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral and procession from the viewing areas in central London. pic.twitter.com/1GS8Incmnw — London Gov (@LDN_gov) September 19, 2022

Starmer and Hague latest politicians to arrive at Westminster Abbey

09:11 , Josh Salisbury

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former Conservative leader William Hague have also arrived the funeral.

Sir Keir Starmer (REUTERS)

William Hague (PA)

Australian PM arrives at Chelsea ahead of funeral

09:07 , Josh Salisbury

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has arrived at the Royal Hospital Chelsea ahead of the Queen’s funeral in Westminster.

Mr Albanese is due to take the bus to Westminster Abbey with fellow world leaders.

Senior politicians begin arriving at Westminster Abbey

09:05 , Josh Salisbury

Senior politicians have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey, including Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, and Business Secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (PA)

Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace (PA)

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (PA)

Pictured: Guests inside Westminster Abbey

08:55 , Josh Salisbury

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

World leaders continue to arrive at Royal Hospital Chelsea ahead of funeral

08:49 , Josh Salisbury

A car registered to the German embassy has arrived at the security cordon around the Royal Hospital Chelsea as world leaders continue to meet before travelling to Westminster Abbey.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is understood to be attending the Queen's funeral.

Other delegations to have arrived recently include Poland, Slovenia, Croatia, Nigeria and Malawi.

Thousands gather along The Mall

08:45 , Josh Salisbury

Along The Mall, thousands of people have already lined the route along the barriers ahead of the procession later on.

At 8.20am, security allowed members of the public through to the barriers on the anti-clockwise section of the memorial before they plan to shut down The Mall at 9am.

People were seen rushing to get a spot on the barriers, some carrying camping chairs, with the majority dressed in black.

Some have been camping overnight - read our full story here.

(Getty Images)

Nurse and volunteer among first to arrive at Westminster Abbey

08:27 , Josh Salisbury

Pranav Bhanot and Nancy O'Neill were among the first to arrive at Westminster Abbey just after 8am.

A long-serving nurse, Ms O'Neill was recognised for her efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Bhanot, from Chigwell in Essex, helped deliver 1,200 free meals during the pandemic.

Both are attending the funeral after being named in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Westminster Abbey opens doors to funeral congregation

08:25 , Josh Salisbury

Westminster Abbey has opened its doors to the congregation attending the Queen’s funeral.

The King’s Guards trooped through the gates of Abbey, with two soldiers stationed at the metal gates awaiting the arrival of the congregation.

(Getty Images)

Media gathers as Queen’s funeral congregation set to arrive

08:06 , Josh Salisbury

The world's media has gathered outside Westminster Abbey, ahead of the Queen's funeral later this morning.

Access in and around central London is tightly controlled, as TV and radio crews prepare to broadcast to millions of people around the world.

A massive scaffold has been erected in front of the Abbey for the media, awaiting the first members of the congregation who are expected to arrive after 8am.

The funeral is set to begin at 11am.

Police officers patrol in front of Westminster Abbey (PA)

Dignitaries begin arriving ahead of being taken to Queen’s funeral

07:52 , Josh Salisbury

Dignitaries have begun to arrive at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in diplomatic cars with dark windows, where some foreign heads of state are due to gather to be transported in buses to Westminster Abbey.

The first vehicle to cross the police cordon was registered to Sudan.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's military leader, is expected to attend the Queen's funeral.

Early on Monday morning, police officers formed a ring of security around the hospital, cutting off the home of the Chelsea pensioners to the public ahead of the dignitaries' arrival.

Photographers, television cameras and journalists gathered on the edge of the security ring hoping to catch sight of the bus convoy.

Mourner tells of being among last to see Queen lying in state

07:36 , Josh Salisbury

Also among the last to see the Queen lying in state was Sima Mansouri, 55, originally from Iran, who lives in South Croydon. Her love for the Queen dates back to the 1970s, when her cousin was a flower girl for a royal visit in Tehran.

Ms Mansouri said: “It was a boiling hot day and my poor cousin has got very fair skin, blonde hair and blue eyes. The Queen came out of her plane and was more concerned with my cousin burning in the sun than being a royal."

“She said, 'Can someone please get this little girl out of the sun?' Then she kissed her and grabbed the flowers. I thought it was amazing.”

Trains bringing mourners from Heathrow to London disrupted

07:28 , Josh Salisbury

All railway lines between Slough and Paddington are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.

This is disrupting journeys for mourners attempting to travel to London for the Queen’s funeral from Reading or Heathrow Airport.

Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are affected.

The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train.

This is causing GWR trains to be diverted, delaying journeys to the capital.

‘Highlight of my life’, says last mourner to see Queen’s coffin

07:19 , Josh Salisbury

The last person leaving the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall earlier this morning was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the RAF from Melton Mowbray.

Ms Heerey said: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it felt like a real privilege to do that.

“I'd already been round once, I went in at 1:15 this morning. It's one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here."

Big Ben ‘fixed’ ahead of state funeral

07:07 , Josh Salisbury

A technical fault with Big Ben which meant it did not ring for a minute’s silence in honour of the Queen on Sunday night has been “resolved” ahead of the funeral, said Parliamentary authorities.

The world-famous clock had been due to ring out at 8pm to mark a minute’s nationwide silence, but did not do so, prompting confusion.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said later Sunday: “We have investigated this as a matter of urgency and have identified a minor technical issue that has now been resolved.

“We will be testing the bell again later tonight and are confident that it will not affect the tolling during the state funeral procession.”

Mourners turned away after queuing throughout the night without wristband

06:50 , Josh Salisbury

Some of the dozens of mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen's lying in state.

Among them was Albert, who joined the queue without a wristband at 10pm last night, was one of the mourners who was not allowed into Westminster.

“There were loads of people who joined the official queue based on the website, but never received wristbands,” he said.

“And in the queue they didn't give us any information - just to be disrespectful to us when we got here (Lambeth Bridge) in the end."

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said after 10.30pm on Sunday that the last people had been admitted to the line and advised others not to join.

(PA)

Queen’s lying in state ends ahead of funeral

06:43 , Josh Salisbury

The Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall has ended ahead of her funeral at 11am.

Hundreds of people were still filing out of the Palace of Westminster earlier this morning, having seen the Queen lying in state.

These are among the final people to see the Queen's coffin, waiting for hours overnight, with the queue closing after 10:30pm on Sunday.