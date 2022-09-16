Queen’s funeral latest: Thousands of mourners queue for second night to pay respects as King Charles to visit Wales

William Mata
·2 min read
Mourners queued for a second night (REUTERS)
Mourners queued for a second night (REUTERS)

Thousands of mourners have queued for a second night to pay their respects as the Queen lies in state at Westminster Hall.

By 6.15am the queue stretched 3.6 miles along the Albert Embankment as far as Tower Bridge.

As preparations continued for Monday’s state funeral, the King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.

Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff for the next leg of a home nations tour following death of Queen Elizabeth II, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The King and Camilla will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral before receiving condolences at the Welsh parliament, the Senedd.

He will later hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer at Cardiff Castle, although a protest against the monarchy is expected outside.

Charles will then attend a reception hosted by the Welsh Government, before returning to Buckingham Palace in the evening to host faith leaders in the Bow Room.

Meanwhile thousands will continue to queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall, and some will witness the King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex as they hold a 15-minute vigil around the coffin at 7.30pm.

It comes a day after the couple visited a sea of flowers left for the Queen at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk, where William told one mourner that walking behind the Queen’s coffin to the lying in state on Wednesday was difficult, and reminded him of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales’s funeral.

On Thursday, more details were revealed about the Queen’s funeral, which will see 2,000 people, including world leaders and foreign royals, gather at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

