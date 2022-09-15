Queen funeral latest: Queue stretches for miles as Her Majesty lies in state for second day

People stand in line along Southbank as tens of thousands join queues to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall (Getty Images)

Thousands of mourners have queued overnight for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties ahead of Monday’s funeral.

Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues stretching more than two-and-a-half miles by 8am.

The Queen’s coffin continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

One of the guards suddenly collapsed overnight, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid after he appeared to faint.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards are managing the queue while toilets and water fountains are provided at various points along the route.

It was the first night people could pay their respects to the Queen after the ancient hall opened at 5pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile rehearsals have taken place overnight for the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the King led the royal family in a public display of homage by walking behind the Queen’s coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until the state funeral.

Charles then returned to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire on Wednesday evening.

He is having a private day of reflection and is not expected to attend any public events.

How long is the queue?

08:53 , Will Mata

We have put together all you need to know about following the progress of this very, very long line!

Watch live queue tracker for Queen’s lying in state at Palace of Westminster.

Pictures: Thousands stand in line to pay tribute

08:51 , Will Mata

Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben, watches over the crowd (AP)

The Queen’s coffin is inside Westminster Hall for four days (AP)

The queue has reached Blackfriars Bridge (REUTERS)

People pay respects to Queen Elizabeth following her death (REUTERS)

Queue somewhat reduces

08:40 , Will Mata

The line is now back to 2.6 miles long and the end is at Borough Market - having previously stretched to Southwark Cathedral.

Daybreak in London as mourners line up alongside the Thames (REUTERS)

Trinidad and Tobago nationals thank Queen

08:36 , Will Mata

Queen Elizabeth II visits Canada in 2002 as she toured Commonwealth nations (AFP via Getty Images)

Parbatee and Bobby Manoo, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, said they had come to pay their respects to the Queen after her "long years of service not just to Britain but all of the Commonwealth".

Story continues

Mr Parbatoo, 53, said: "We have a long history with the monarch. When I was a young chap, the Queen and Prince Philip visited in the early '80s and she passed just in front of our house, so we saw her probably twice or three times."

Mrs Parbatee, 48, said: "I think she has always been a constant and steady in her duty, responsibilities and how she has respected people."

Queue now at 2.8 miles long

08:32 , Will Mata

People queue to pay respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth following her death (REUTERS)

The line of people wishing to pay their respects to the Queen is now at 2.8 miles long.

It strectes back to Southwark Cathedral at London Bridge, the government’s live tracker has said.

To see the live YouTube link, click here.

Full report: Forces stage early-hours rehearsal for Queen’s funeral procession

08:10 , Will Mata

The State Gun Carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travelled through central London.

The full report is here.

Full report: Mourners queue as King Charles takes day of recovery - while other Royals make visits

08:07 , Will Mata

Alex Gerald from London arrives with the queue opposite of Westminster Palace to pay his respect to late Queen Elizabeth II (AP)

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen's lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties.

Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch's coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.

The Queen's coffin continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

One of the guards suddenly collapsed overnight, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid after he appeared to faint.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards are managing the queue while toilets and water fountains are provided at various points along the route.

People waiting in line are being given a coloured and numbered wristband to manage the queue.

It is the first night people can pay their respects to the Queen after the ancient hall opened at 5pm on Wednesday.

At 2.30am on Thursday the queue was almost three miles long and stretched to London Bridge.

On Wednesday afternoon, the King led the royal family in a public display of homage by walking behind the Queen's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until the state funeral on Monday.

Charles then returned to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire on Wednesday evening.

He will have a private day of reflection on Thursday and is not expected to attend any public events.

In the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen's death - known as "London Bridge" - a day was set aside at this point for the new monarch to have some time away from public duties.

The period will allow the King to pause, but it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

Elsewhere, King's Counsel will take part in wreath laying after the death of the Queen.

Senior barristers, now known as KCs instead of QCs after the proclamation of the King, have been invited to dress in robes and court mourning attire.

They will then gather outside the Old Bailey before walking to Gray's Inn Chapel for the ceremony.

The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Manchester

08:03 , Will Mata

The Earl and Countess of Wessex (PA)

Edward and Sophie will travel to Manchester, where they will light a candle in memory of the Queen at the city's cathedral.

They will also view the floral tributes in St Ann's Square and view the book of condolence at Manchester's Central Library.

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Sandringham

08:02 , Will Mata

Prince William, Prince of Wales, with his brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Essex (Getty Images)

William and Kate will travel to Sandringham to view floral tributes left at the estate by members of the public.

Thousands of people have visited the Norfolk estate to pay their respects, with tributes having piled up by the Norwich Gates to Sandringham House since news of the Queen's death was announced last Thursday.

Rest day for new King

08:00 , Will Mata

King Charles III is taking the day to rest and attend to paper work (PA)

The King will have a private day of reflection on Thursday and is not expected to attend any public events.

In the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen's death - known as "London Bridge" - a day was set aside at this point for the new monarch to have some time away from public duties.

The period will allow Charles to pause, but it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

Line grows and grows

07:58 , Will Mata

The queue is now up to 2.6 miles long and is now back to Borough Market - the government has said (Getty Images)

‘An enormous changing of the seasons'

07:53 , Will Mata

Chris Bryant (PA Media)

Labour MP Chris Bryant said the accession of the King feels like "an enormous changing of the seasons".

He said the reception of the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall on Wednesday was "really moving".

On the King's appearance in Parliament on Monday, he said: "It's very strange, isn't it? I instinctively always call him, still, Prince Charles. Your mind has to make an accommodation to it.

"It feels, I think, like an enormous changing of the seasons."

Reflecting on the Queen's reign, he said: "One thing I referred to in my tribute to Her Majesty was one of the things that has changed dramatically in her lifetime - under her reign, is the way gay couples are seen and the fact that I was able to enter a civil partnership.

"So being able to see that enormous change, I think... some people have referred to her as the rock on which modern Britain was founded. I understand what they mean. It's not how I saw it. I saw her more as a sturdy oak that knew how to bend in the wind. And I think that's a really important principle for monarchy - being able to bend in the wind to accommodate the world as it changes."

Around 4.1bn expected to watch Queen’s funeral on TV

07:38 , Will Mata

Pictured: Victoria Tower Gardens gathering

07:36 , Will Mata

People gather at Victoria Tower gardens before going to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth (via REUTERS)

Waiting mourners treated to film of Queen’s life

07:31 , Will Mata

Under Waterloo Bridge, the British Film Institute has set up a big screen showing clips from documentaries about the Queen's life to those waiting in the queue.

The queue itself is moving at around 0.5 miles per hour.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.



We send our deepest condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/7Mfoveaty7 — BFI (@BFI) September 8, 2022

Thursday: Order of events

07:29 , Will Mata

Here is what to expect on Thursday, September 15 - or what is known as D+6 marking the Queen’s death.

- The lying in state continues its 24-hour access to members of the public.

- King’s Counsel take part in wreath laying after the death of the Queen. Senior barristers, now known as KCs instead of QCs after the proclamation of the King, have been invited to dress in robes and court mourning attire, and gather outside the Old Bailey before walking to Gray’s Inn Chapel for the ceremony.

- The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

Dress rehearsal for funeral

07:18 , Will Mata

Final preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II are taking place in London, as thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.

The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday morning, and saw the State Gun Carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travel from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London.

Hundreds of mourners who had waited in line overnight to visit the late monarch lying in state left Westminster Hall to see the thousands of military personnel in ceremonial uniform taking part in the preparations for Monday's event.

The sound of bagpipes began at 2.45am, signalling the start of the procession and echoing through the quiet streets of London.

The Scots Guards marched away from New Palace Yard and on to the Abbey, and were followed by the sailors pulling the gun carriage using white ropes, and several members of the Household Cavalry on horseback.

Four soldiers stood either side of the coffin as it was taken into Westminster Abbey, where indoor procedures were also rehearsed.

Mournful brass and drums heralded the coffin leaving the Abbey, and the procession began its next journey, along Whitehall on to Wellington Arch.

Many of London's streets had been sealed off for the operation, and several police officers marshalled members of the public out of Westminster Hall and away from the closed roads.

The drums and trumpets of the procession could be heard from streets away, as the rest of the city remained largely silent.

At around 5.20am, the sound of brass playing God Save The Queen rang out from under the arch, before the state hearse departed through the Apsley Gate of Hyde Park between rows of Household Cavalry.

The procession continued to play in the half-light, and Beethoven's Funeral March and the hymn Jerusalem could be heard before the sun came up.

Given the time of day and the extensive road closures, a far smaller crowd was present for the end of the rehearsal at Wellington Arch.

However, a few had managed to rejoin the procession near Hyde Park after seeing the stepping off in Westminster, and stayed out in the cold until its conclusion.

Aidan Conway, from Islington, watched the rehearsal and told the PA news agency: "I was in the West End at the theatre and I went for a little night cycle just down the Mall out of interest, maybe to see the flowers.

"A policeman told me there was going to be a rehearsal at 2.30, helpfully, so I thought I'd stick around."

He added: "It's peaceful. It's not the real thing, but I think it's almost closer than you're going to get to the real thing unless you're going to queue for a day.

"The city at night is incredible anyway, it's beautiful. The rehearsals are quite remarkable."

The state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, before the procession makes its way to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle.

A committal service will then be conducted in St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The preparations took place in the early hours of the morning (PA)

Bag pipers are to the fore as the marchers go through rehearsals (PA)

Armed forces are a big presence in the royal event (Getty Images)

Horses and riders process in central London (PA)

Grimes: ‘I was wrongly accused of throwing snowball at Queen’s car’

07:05 , Will Mata

Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car (PA)

Canadian musician Grimes has recalled an incident from her childhood in which she was wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at a car carrying the Queen.

The singer, who shares two children with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, said that although the real culprit was never found, the event had been "glorious".

The visit came in 2002 during one of the late monarch's official tours of the Canadian provinces.

"Once the queen was gonna drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us 'no snow balls'," Grimes wrote on Twitter.

"As she drove past it was dead silent, all teachers on high alert. And just as the procession was almost past a single snowball arced from the crowd & hit her car."

She added: "Entire crowd erupted into insanity.

"I was wrongfully accused and had to spend many hours in interrogations, still to this day the culprit remains unknown.

"But it was glorious.”

The eccentric artist's first child, named X AE A-12 and known as X, was born in May 2020.

She revealed earlier this year that she and Musk had welcomed a second child in secret via a surrogate, a baby girl named Exa Dark Siderael Musk, Y for short.

Pictures: Waiting patiently

07:02 , Will Mata

Thousands are currently queuing for hours or even days to pay their final respects to the Queen.

People queue along the South Bank with the intention of seeing the royal coffin (REUTERS)

Crowds outside The Anchor pub - still some distance away from Westminster (REUTERS)

St Paul’s is the backdrop as queues progress despite the late or early hour (REUTERS)

The line of people overlooking the Thames (REUTERS)

Queue back to Blackfriars Bridge

06:55 , Will Mata

The queue is now around two miles long and back to Blackfriars Bridge - the latest graphic has shown.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport has released a video on YouTube to show the state of play.

The length of the queue (Department for Culture)

What we know so far...

06:51 , Will Mata

Good morning. Here are the headlines for Thursday:

Thousands queue for more than two miles to say their personal goodbyes to the Queen as she lies in state,

Emotional Prince Harry sheds a tear for the Queen as he stands near coffin

The historical significance of lying-in-state and what it meant to the late Queen

Duchess of Sussex pulls out of Variety’s Power of Women event out of respect for the Queen

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state